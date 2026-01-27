Frankie Moreno Will Debut SONGS ABOUT WHISKEY at Santa Fe Station

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Frankie Moreno: Songs About Whiskey will make its premiere at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 8 p.m., unveiling a bold new chapter from Las Vegas' most electrifying performer. This isn't just a concert - it's a confessional. Tickets start at $37.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, January 30, 2026 at 10 a.m.



With a record-breaking 122 career #1 singles across multiple charts, an Emmy nomination, and six-time Las Vegas Headliner of the Year honors, Frankie Moreno has built a career on authenticity, fearless musicianship, and undeniable stage presence.



Songs About Whiskey distills all of that into its most personal form yet, diving into the moments that linger after last call: the love, the loss, the bad decisions, the good times, and the truths that only come out when the glass is half empty - or half full.



The show weaves together fan-favorite songs that long-time audiences know by heart, along with brand-new music making its debut for the very first time - songs no one has heard, anywhere. Written in the late hours and born from real life, these new tracks give audiences a front-row seat to Moreno's creative process as it is happening now.



Intimate, unfiltered, and unapologetically honest, Songs About Whiskey strips things down while turning the volume up. This is classic Frankie Moreno swagger with a sharper edge. No rules. No safety net. Just great songs, great stories, and a little whiskey-soaked truth.



This is the premiere. This is the first night. And this is a show Las Vegas will be talking about long after the lights go down.



Tickets for Frankie Moreno: Songs About Whiskey are $37.50, $47.50, and $57.50 plus applicable fees for reserved seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. and guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 30, 2026 at 10 a.m.