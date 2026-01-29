Blake Shelton Adds Eight New Dates to Las Vegas Residency

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Blake Shelton has announced eight additional performances of his acclaimed Live in Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The newly added shows will take place on May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 21, and 24, 2026.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. PT. Blake Shelton fans will have access to a presale beginning Monday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets to the shows can be purchased online here, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Citi is the official card of the Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

A Seated presale will begin Monday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Ole Red, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Thursday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. PT.

Additionally, a limited number of tickets remain for Shelton’s upcoming performances this weekend on Friday, Jan. 30 and Saturday, Jan. 31.

About Blake Shelton

With 31 No. 1 singles, 52 million singles and 13 million albums sold and nearly 11 billion global streams, Blake Shelton has received numerous awards, including six ACMs, three AMAs, ten CMAs, 11 CMTs and six People’s Choice, among many others. His debut BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville album, For Recreational Use Only, was recently released and the 12-track album, his first in nearly four years, features his No. 1 Wheelhouse Records single “Texas,” the poignant “Let Him In Anyway,” his current single, “Stay Country or Die Tryin’” and includes appearances by Gwen Stefani, John Anderson and Craig Morgan.

Last year, he wrapped his Friends & Heroes Tour, which featured Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, Trace Adkins, and Emily Ann Roberts, and spent the summer playing a variety of festivals. The Grand Ole Opry member also remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality, with locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg, Orlando, and, most recently, Las Vegas, including a stand-alone venue with a rooftop stage and bar on the Las Vegas Strip.

Photo Credit: Jamie Wendt