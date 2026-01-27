THE NEW IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH: THE NEXT CHAPTER Ends Las Vegas Run in 2026

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After captivating audiences with its bold new vision of one of history's most beloved artists, The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter will officially conclude its Las Vegas engagement on January 31, 2026, marking the final opportunity for guests to experience the acclaimed exhibition at Lighthouse Artspace at The Shops at Crystals.

Presented by Lighthouse Immersive, The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter builds upon the global phenomenon that redefined how audiences engage with fine art, offering a fresh and expanded journey through Van Gogh's life, letters, and masterpieces using cutting-edge projection, immersive soundscapes, and innovative storytelling.

Since its debut, the exhibition has drawn visitors from around the world, continuing the legacy of Immersive Van Gogh, which helped usher in a new era of experiential art in Las Vegas beginning in 2021. The production has become a cornerstone of Lighthouse Artspace's programming, alongside fan-favorite immersive experiences such as Immersive Disney Animation, Immersive Nutcracker, and the interactive live show In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience.

“The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter represents the evolution of everything audiences loved about the original experience, while offering something entirely new,” said Corey Ross President and CEO of Lighthouse Immersive. “We're incredibly proud of the impact this exhibition has had in Las Vegas and grateful to everyone who joined us on this artistic journey.”

Audiences will have the opportunity to experience The New Immersive Van Gogh: The Next Chapter and In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience through January 31, 2026.