Katy Monroe to Perform GLAMOUR, REIMAGINED at Maxan Jazz

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

If your February needs a little cinema, a little champagne shimmer, and a voice that knows how to land a lyric, Katy Monroe is stepping into the spotlight at Maxan Jazz on Monday, February 2, 2026, performing 7:00 PM-10:00 PM.

Las Vegas-based singer, model, and entertainer Katy Monroe blends timeless Hollywood elegance with modern sophistication. With a sultry, powerful voice and a magnetic stage presence, she transforms every performance into a cinematic experience that captivates and enchants. Inspired by iconic stars like Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield, Katy channels golden-age allure while redefining glamour for today's audience. From international stages to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, she embodies elegance, confidence, and pure star power. Every note, every glance - Glamour, Reimagined.

For this one-night engagement, Monroe will be backed by a band with serious pedigree: Demetrios Pappas on keys and musical direction (widely known for his work as music director for Smokey Robinson), Brahm Sheray on bass, and Y.L. Douglas on drums (recognized as Barry Manilow's longtime drummer).

Adding extra heat to the evening, special guest Lisa Gay will join the show, fresh off her sold-out original Phyllis Hyman performance at Ashford & Simpson's Sugar Bar in New York City. And because Vegas nights love a little suspense, there's buzz that Eric Tewalt may drop in later to bring his saxophone into the mix.

"Get ready for a spectacular evening of uplifting music," Monroe shared. "I am thrilled to share the stage with such talented musicians." With that lineup-and that promise-it's the kind of night that tends to fill up fast, so reservations are strongly encouraged.

Maxan Jazz is located at 4130 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103. Reservations are available via the venue's website, and guests can also call 702-485-3926 in advance. PLEASE NOTE: there is no cover charge, and a $25 food & beverage minimum per person applies for the performance.

Born in Huntington, Indiana, Monroe began modeling at 14 and was singing professionally by 16. Two years later, she landed her first cruise ship contract as a principal singer for Celebrity Cruise Lines. She has appeared on The West Wing and was named "Entertainer of the Year 2011" by CedarFair. In 2015, she began headlining her own show, Miss Monroe Xoxo, internationally with Six Star Azamara Club Cruises. Now based in Las Vegas, she has headlined at numerous casinos, with modeling covers including Playboy, Cosmopolitan, and FHM-and in 2025 released her EP Bad for You for BTB Live, available on all streaming platforms.