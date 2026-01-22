Sebastian Maniscalco, Ali Wong and More Set for Wynn Las Vegas 2026 Comedy Lineup

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, in partnership with AEG Presents Las Vegas, has announced its 2026 comedy schedule, featuring exclusive residencies and touring performances throughout the year.

Headlining the lineup, Sebastian Maniscalco will return for ten performances in 2026, continuing his long-running relationship with the venue. Maniscalco will appear February 6–7, March 13–14, and May 23–24, with two shows nightly.

Additional performances scheduled for 2026 include Max Amini on February 21, August 1, and December 26–27; Ali Wong on February 27–28; Adam Ray on March 20; Andrew Santino on March 21; and Jim Gaffigan from March 26–28.

The spring lineup continues with Jimmy O. Yang on April 3–4 and Nate Bargatze from April 8–11. April also includes performances by Demetri Martin on April 24 and Matteo Lane on April 25.

Later in the year, Jimmy Carr will appear July 10, followed by Russell Peters on August 21–22.

Tickets for all announced performances are on sale now. Additional information and ticketing details are available at WynnLasVegas.com.