Dwight Yoakam to Play August Performance at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

This Summer, multi-award-winning country artist Dwight Yoakam will bring his legendary talents to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, for a one-night-only performance.

Yoakam will present his distinctive, supple vocals for a powerful performance of a collection of his chart-topping songs like “Guitars & Cadillacs,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “A Thousand Miles from Nowhere,” “I Sang Dixie,” “I Don’t Know How to Say Goodbye (Bang Bang Boom Boom),” and others in this can’t-miss show. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 23, 2025, at 10am PT at AXS.com.

In Fall 2024, Yoakam released his latest album, Brighter Days, marking his 21st album and celebrating his journey since his last album of originals in 2015. The aptly titled Brighter Days brims with songs of hope and possibility, written during a time of major change in his personal life.

As a 21-time GRAMMY® nominee and multiple GRAMMY® Award winner with more than 26 million albums sold worldwide, Dwight's illustrious career spans more than 40 years, but his potent sound, self-described as a mix between country, rock, hillbilly, and bluegrass, is as vital as ever. Recently, Yoakam received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 Americana Music Association’s Honors and Awards ceremony, and he has also been seen collaborating with artists like Post Malone on the Stagecoach stage and on his latest album, solidifying his music’s cross-generational relatability.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas offers an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience.

