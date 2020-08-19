Cirque du Soleil to Feature MYSTÈRE, KÀ, AND “O”on CIRQUECONNECT

The new episode will be available Friday, Aug. 21, at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

On Friday, Aug. 21, Cirque du Soleil will feature three of its Las Vegas productions which helped changed the city's entertainment landscape forever in a new 60-minute special on CirqueConnect. Highlighting some of the best moments and never-before-seen angles from live performances of Mystère, KÀ, and "O", which have collectively thrilled more than 43.6 million guests over the course of nearly 30,000 shows, fans are invited to relive the productions' awe-inspiring moments and thrilling acrobatics from the comfort of home.

The 60-minute special will be available to stream on the CirqueConnect content hub starting Friday, Aug. 21, at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. Every week, new and exciting content is added to the CirqueConnect hub to explore on-demand, including hour-long specials, exclusive looks behind the curtain, virtual reality experiences, family-friendly programming, sing-alongs, and more.

Mystère is the original must-see Cirque du Soleil production that combines high-energy acrobatics with dramatic dance set to the thunderous rhythms of the Taïko drums. Featuring an international cast of 75 artists, Mystère provides the ultimate discovery that life itself is a mystery. Fans of the show and viewers of the upcoming CirqueConnect special may be surprised to learn:

Alice the Snail weighs over 2,000 lbs and travels approximately 165 feet per show on stage and has traveled more than 1.3 million feet or 261 miles so far.

There are 800 light cues in the show for the nearly 1,200 lighting fixtures in the theatre. If the show cable was laid out end-to-end, it would stretch from Treasure Island on Las Vegas Blvd to the California border.

The Bungee Girl costumes have over 2,500 different colored sequins on them. Each sequin is applied by hand and takes about 20 hours to re-sequin.

One of the world's favorite modern marvels, KÀ by Cirque du Soleil is the unprecedented epic production that takes adventure to an all new level. Be inspired by a dynamic theatrical landscape as an entire empire appears on KÀ's colossal stage and a captivating display of aerial acrobatics envelopes the audience. The first Cirque du Soleil production to feature a full storyline, interesting facts about KÀ include:

The main stage, known as the Sand-Cliff Deck, is 25' x 50' ft, weighs 80,000 lbs and is supported and controlled by a vertical gantry crane which can lift the deck up and down 72 feet, rotate 360 degrees and tilt from flat to 100 degrees - all at the same time.

KÀ uses 2,000 lbs of granulated cork to mimic beach sand.

Approximately 90 pyrotechnic devices are fired throughout the show.

There are over 10,000 active costume pieces, 1,600 of which are used for each performance.

Inspired by the concept of infinity and the elegance of water's pure form, "O" pays tribute to the beauty of the theatre-from the simplest street performance to the most lavish of operas-where anything is possible and where the drama of life plays itself out before your very eyes. World-class acrobats, synchronized swimmers, divers and characters perform in, on, and above water to create a breathtaking experience. With many of the show's 77 performers being from 22 different countries, fans of the show may be happy to learn that "O" is a big family and home away from home for the cast, as well as:

In the High Dive scene, performers jump from 60-feet above the stage into a 17-feet deep triangular section of the pool.

The pool contains 1.5 million gallons of water that can be transformed into a dry stage in a matter of seconds. The water is kept at 88 degrees Fahrenheit.

The underwater communication system features 26 speakers, which allow the performers to hear the music, cues and instructions while underwater.

Around 1,200 costume and headpieces are used in every performance. The lifespan of some costume items is only six weeks.

Fans are invited to tune in on Friday, Aug. 21, at 12 p.m. PT / 3p.m. ET on the CirqueConnect content hub at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect. The special will remain available on the Cirque du Soleil CirqueConnect content hub for those who are not able to tune in live for the premiere viewing.

