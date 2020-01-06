Cirque Du Soleil Debuts First Vegas Golden Knights Performance Of 2020 With ZUMANITY

Article Pixel Jan. 6, 2020  

Cirque Du Soleil Debuts First Vegas Golden Knights Performance Of 2020 With ZUMANITY

To kick off 2020 and continue a momentous hockey season, Zumanity by Cirque du Soleil will provide tomorrow's in-game entertainment with a performance during first intermission of the Vegas Golden Knights game. Fans inside T-Mobile Arena will be treated to a special performance of the hoop act, accompanied by one of the show's amazing singers. Seen nightly in the resident show at New York-New York Hotel and & Casino, the artist will entertain the crowd with impressive hoop tricks and acrobatics.

Before game time, fans are encouraged to enjoy Toshiba Plaza filled with Zumanity-themed activities and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. Cirque du Soleil enthusiasts can extend their experience after the game and catch a full performance of Zumanity at New York-New York Hotel & Casino beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Zumanity by Cirque du Soleil performs Friday - Tuesday at 7 and 9:30 p.m. inside New York-New York Hotel & Casino. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit cirquedusoleil.com or call (888) 488-7111.



Related Articles View More Las Vegas Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Tennessee Shakespeare Company Presents The Regional Premiere Of THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
  • Memphis' Professional Theatre Presents the Regional Premiere of INDECENT
  • Playhouse On The Square Celebrates City's Bicentennial With MEMPHIS
  • Quiz: Test Your Knowledge Of Broadway In The 2010s!