Cirque Du Soleil Debuts First Vegas Golden Knights Performance Of 2020 With ZUMANITY

To kick off 2020 and continue a momentous hockey season, Zumanity by Cirque du Soleil will provide tomorrow's in-game entertainment with a performance during first intermission of the Vegas Golden Knights game. Fans inside T-Mobile Arena will be treated to a special performance of the hoop act, accompanied by one of the show's amazing singers. Seen nightly in the resident show at New York-New York Hotel and & Casino, the artist will entertain the crowd with impressive hoop tricks and acrobatics.

Before game time, fans are encouraged to enjoy Toshiba Plaza filled with Zumanity-themed activities and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. Cirque du Soleil enthusiasts can extend their experience after the game and catch a full performance of Zumanity at New York-New York Hotel & Casino beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Zumanity by Cirque du Soleil performs Friday - Tuesday at 7 and 9:30 p.m. inside New York-New York Hotel & Casino. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit cirquedusoleil.com or call (888) 488-7111.





