Billy Idol Sets Return to Las Vegas With New Residency

Rock legend Billy Idol is returning to The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with Billy Idol: Live in Las Vegas, presented by SiriusXM. The five-night exclusive engagement will be held October 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. PT here, here or by calling 800.745.3000.

Artist fans will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official card of Billy Idol: Live in Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, April 14 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International's reimagined loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Friday, April 14 at 10 p.m. PT.

Billy Idol was an early architect of the sound, style and fury of punk rock. His lip- curling sneer and fist-pumping persona vaulted him into the mainstream as one of MTV's first megastars, making him one of the most recognizable faces in pop music, while selling out arenas everywhere he played.

He has sold 40 million albums while scoring numerous platinum albums worldwide, nine top 40 singles in the U.S. and 10 in the U.K. including "Dancing With Myself," "White Wedding," "Rebel Yell," "Mony Mony," "Eyes Without A Face," "Flesh For Fantasy" and "Cradle Of Love."

Idol was responsible for some of punk rock's most memorable, literate and evocative moments, and created a pioneering new sound by bringing the spirit of '77 to the dance floor, going on to fashion an immediately identifiable musical blueprint that integrates club-land throb, rockabilly desperation and rock 'n' roll decadence.

46 years into his recording career, Billy Idol is still the ever-moving myth, the intellectual/feral internet-age bookworm/caveman of our dreams, finding modern language for the fiery, Eddie Cochran-meets-Ziggy Stardust rip'n'roar that he's been making since he first stepped on stage.

And that's all on The Cage EP, Idol's latest on Dark Horse Records; four tracks that engage you like classic Idol, yet keep your eyebrows raised like that stuff you heard coming out of that teenagers' car that just rolled down the street.

Idol also hosts an exclusive SiriusXM show, Billy Idol's Live Transmission, that can be heard on SiriusXM's 1st Wave, channel 33.For all Billy Idol information, visit BillyIdol.net.