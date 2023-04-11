Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Billy Idol Sets Return to Las Vegas With New Residency

Billy Idol Sets Return to Las Vegas With New Residency

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. PT.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Rock legend Billy Idol is returning to The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with Billy Idol: Live in Las Vegas, presented by SiriusXM. The five-night exclusive engagement will be held October 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. PT here, here or by calling 800.745.3000.

Artist fans will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official card of Billy Idol: Live in Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, April 14 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International's reimagined loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Friday, April 14 at 10 p.m. PT.

Billy Idol was an early architect of the sound, style and fury of punk rock. His lip- curling sneer and fist-pumping persona vaulted him into the mainstream as one of MTV's first megastars, making him one of the most recognizable faces in pop music, while selling out arenas everywhere he played.

He has sold 40 million albums while scoring numerous platinum albums worldwide, nine top 40 singles in the U.S. and 10 in the U.K. including "Dancing With Myself," "White Wedding," "Rebel Yell," "Mony Mony," "Eyes Without A Face," "Flesh For Fantasy" and "Cradle Of Love."

Idol was responsible for some of punk rock's most memorable, literate and evocative moments, and created a pioneering new sound by bringing the spirit of '77 to the dance floor, going on to fashion an immediately identifiable musical blueprint that integrates club-land throb, rockabilly desperation and rock 'n' roll decadence.

46 years into his recording career, Billy Idol is still the ever-moving myth, the intellectual/feral internet-age bookworm/caveman of our dreams, finding modern language for the fiery, Eddie Cochran-meets-Ziggy Stardust rip'n'roar that he's been making since he first stepped on stage.

And that's all on The Cage EP, Idol's latest on Dark Horse Records; four tracks that engage you like classic Idol, yet keep your eyebrows raised like that stuff you heard coming out of that teenagers' car that just rolled down the street.

Idol also hosts an exclusive SiriusXM show, Billy Idol's Live Transmission, that can be heard on SiriusXM's 1st Wave, channel 33.For all Billy Idol information, visit BillyIdol.net.



Sphere Experiences Will Debut This Fall With Unique Production POSTCARDS FROM EARTH Photo
'Sphere Experiences' Will Debut This Fall With Unique Production POSTCARDS FROM EARTH
Madison Square Garden Entertainment has announced “Sphere Experiences,” one of the core content categories to be featured at Sphere, the Company's next-generation entertainment medium opening this fall in Las Vegas.
Special EFX All Stars Featuring Chieli Minucci, Maysa, Jeff Kashiwa, And Lao Tizer To Photo
Special EFX All Stars Featuring Chieli Minucci, Maysa, Jeff Kashiwa, And Lao Tizer To Perform At Santa Fe Station
GRAMMY Award-nominated jazz fusion group Special EFX All Stars featuring Chieli Minucci, Maysa, Jeff Kashiwa, and Lao Tizer are returning to Las Vegas for a performance at Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10 a.m.
Jordan Davis Brings His Damn Good Time Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas For Photo
Jordan Davis Brings His 'Damn Good Time' Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas For One-Night-Only, October 21
Multi-Platinum, CMA Award-winning entertainer Jordan Davis has announced his DAMN GOOD TIME Tour, which will kick off this August (8/31) in Atlanta at the Roxy before heading to Nashville on Labor Day Weekend (9/1), Philadelphia (10/5), New York (10/6) and Boston (10/7), before wrapping in Las Vegas at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, in October (10/21).
Katy Perry Announces Final Las Vegas Residency Performances Photo
Katy Perry Announces Final Las Vegas Residency Performances
International pop star Katy Perry announced the 10 final performance dates of her unforgettable residency, “Katy Perry: PLAY” at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Tickets for the final run of show dates Oct. 4 - Nov. 4, 2023  will go on sale to the public this Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

From This Author - Michael Major


WICKED Movie Now Casting For Young NessaroseWICKED Movie Now Casting For Young Nessarose
April 10, 2023

According to a new casting notice, the upcoming Wicked movie is authentically-casting a wheelchair user as Young Nessarose, a new character for the film. Marissa Bode will be playing Nessarose in the upcoming two-part film adaptation, also starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.
Video: Watch Jane Krakowski Perform in a SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek Inspired By CHICAGO & COMPANYVideo: Watch Jane Krakowski Perform in a SCHMIGADOON! Sneak Peek Inspired By CHICAGO & COMPANY
April 10, 2023

Apple TV+ has released a video preview of Jane Krakowski's big number in the next episode of Schmigadoon! The clip begins with an homage to 'I'm Not Getting Married Today' from Company. Krakowski then dives into a Chicago-inspired musical number, complete with a 'Hot Honey Rag' choreography, trapeeze, cartwheels, and sparklers.
Cynthia Erivo, Ashley Park & Daveed Diggs Join STAR WARS: VISIONS Volume Two Voice CastCynthia Erivo, Ashley Park & Daveed Diggs Join STAR WARS: VISIONS Volume Two Voice Cast
April 10, 2023

Cynthia Erivo, Ashley Park, and Daveed Diggs have joined the next installment of Star Wars: Visions. Ashley Park will lend her voice to the english dub of “Journey to the Dark Head.' Daveed Diggs will voice in 'The Pit' with Cynthia Erivo voicing in 'Aau’s Song.' Watch the teaser trailer video for the new release now!
Video: Big Freedia & Netflix Drop 'Hey Queen' Music Video for QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORYVideo: Big Freedia & Netflix Drop 'Hey Queen' Music Video for QUEEN CHARLOTTE: A BRIDGERTON STORY
April 10, 2023

Netflix has released a music video with rapper and “Queen of Bounce Music”, Big Freedia remixing Netflix's Strong Black Lead series 'Hey Queen' just in time for the release of Netflix and Shondaland’s Queen Charlotte: A  Bridgerton Story. This video also serves as a nod to the significance of HBCU royal court culture.
I SURVIVED BEAR GRYLLS to Premiere on TBS in MayI SURVIVED BEAR GRYLLS to Premiere on TBS in May
April 10, 2023

Hosted by celebrated survivalist Bear Grylls and comedian Jordan Conley, this series features eight stand-alone episodes, each with new players who face specially designed games taking Bear’s most legendary adventures up a notch. Watch the video trailer for “I Survived Bear Grylls,” TBS’ new competition series that bridges survival and game shows.
share