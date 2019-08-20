BWW Interview: Colin Blunstone of The Zombies with the SOMETHING GREAT FROM 68 tour at The Joint At The Hard Rock Hotel And Casino

Photo Credit: Payley Photography

Legends come to Las Vegas with the kickoff of the "Something Great From 68" tour with legendary Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Zombies. The tour will be a celebration of historical music, collaboration, and harmonies and will kick off at The Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel on Aug. 31.

The Zombies unite past and present line-ups led by founding and current members vocalist Colin Blunstone and keyboardist Rod Argent alongside Steve Rodford on drums, and guitarist Tom Toomey. The British pop pioneers will play their hits and fan favorites from the 1960s and early 1970s including their 1964 hit "She's Not There," "Time of the Season," and latest Billboard-charting album "Still Got That Hunger."

The tour brings The Zombies to the US for the third time this year. Blunstone spoke with BroadwayWorld about the tour and performing for decades.

What was it like being inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? I understand the Induction Ceremony took place exactly 50 years to the day after the hit "Time of the Season" first hit No. 1 on the charts in the US.

Colin Blunstone: We were excited to travel to the US when we were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. We played in Barclays Center in Brooklyn [New York] during the induction ceremony. It was a beautiful evening, and we played to 17,000 people along with other inductees The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, and Roxy Musica??all wonderful artists.

Did you ever imagine that you would still be touring and playing rock at your age?

Colin Blunstone: No, I didn't. This is a wonderful surprise at this stage of my life, which makes it more enjoyable. Life, in general, is full of surprises. The music business is also full of surprises. You never know what quite is going to happen next. I didn't expect to be performing at this time of my life, but I am enjoying it more than anything else I am doing with my life. I am going to keep doing this as long as I physically can, and it is such a blast!

You are touring with Brian Wilson, who is considered a musical genius. Pet Sounds, released in 1966, is regarded as one of his most brilliant albums. What are your feelings about touring with him?

Colin Blunstone: The Beach Boys were one of the most important bands, not just from the 1960s, but even now. The heartbeat of The Beach Boys is Brian Wilson. He writes, arranges and produces the music as well as sings. He is a genius.

The Beach Boys influenced my band [The Zombies]. We never tried to copy them, but we did use some of their wonderful innovations in popular and contemporary music.

I am really looking forward to touring with him, and I will be watching every night from the wings of the theater. I know it will be exciting for the fans as well as all of the band members. There will be a great camaraderie among us since all of the musicians on tour are special people.

Tell us about your latest release.

Colin Blunstone: We just finished our tour supporting "Still Got That Hunger" which is on the Top 100 on the Billboard charts. At this time of our lives, this was a pleasant surprise. We as a band are not trying for another success on the charts; we want to write our songs and record them. If our songs make it into the charts, it is a bonus.

The "Something Great From 68" tour with legendary Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Zombies will perform at The Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel on Aug. 31. Click here for tickets.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories