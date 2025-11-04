Feature: Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum To Present COLORS: A CONCERT EXPERIENCE ON STRINGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum will present two shows as part of an inspiring lineup of events designed to celebrate the intersection of art, music and performance. From a concert experience that paints with sound to a theatrical celebration of gratitude, the museum's calendar offers visitors a deeply immersive journey through creativity and connection.

The museum welcomes the return of Desert Opus for a live performance of Colors: A Concert Experience on Strings, from 2 to 4 p.m. This special matinee unites the worlds of visual and musical artistry, exploring the expressive relationship between sound and color. The performance will feature violist Arturo Hernández Gómez, violinists James Anderson and Deborah Kim, and cellist David Warner, performing works that span eras and styles—from the lyrical beauty of Claude Debussy to the modern brilliance of Caroline Shaw.

“Desert Opus features an astonishingly talented ensemble of musicians, and we are delighted to welcome them back with open arms,” said Laura Sanders, Executive Director of the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum. “The concert’s dynamic rhythms will synchronize with the versatility of Rita’s works, and we invite guests to indulge in this one-of-a-kind experience to explore the beauty of art, color and sound.”

Arturo Hernández Gómez is a professional musician residing in Las Vegas. He plays violin, viola, and mandolin in styles ranging from classical to pop, folk and jazz. Hernández Gómez is also a professional music arranger. Alongside performing and arranging, he has been teaching music for over ten years in the Las Vegas Valley in both group and private class settings. Some professional credits and affiliations include performances with Andrea Bocelli, the Latin GRAMMYS, the Latin Billboard Awards, Annex Quartet and the Las Vegas Young Artists Orchestra, as well as playing in the pit orchestra for local musical theatre productions.

While attending college, Gómez embraced a new challenge after discovering he couldn’t play the violin in the school’s string quartet. Determined to participate, he purchased a viola, began taking lessons from the university’s professor, and has continued playing the instrument for the past 10 years.

“I was a violinist first and foremost, but I grew to love just the deep, dark tone of the instrument,” explained Gómez.

A Fort Collins, Colorado native and violinist since age five, James Anderson is at home in several musical areas – including classical, jazz, tango, bluegrass/old time and more – and has appeared on over 40 recordings. Anderson has been featured in concert halls around the globe and has collaborated with notable artists such as Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Marcia Ball, Fyfe Dangerfield, Carolyn Wonderland, and more. Anderson is currently based in Las Vegas and is an in-demand violinist and teacher on the vibrant music scene.

Deborah Kim is a classically trained violinist with over a decade of experience performing and teaching across the U.S. She studied violin performance and business at Pepperdine University on a full scholarship, where she served as Concert Mistress and performed in major productions including “Into the Woods” and “The Marriage of Figaro.” She continued her studies at Belhaven University, performing as a soloist in “Big Fish “and playing with the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra. In addition to freelancing for weddings, churches and events, she occasionally plays with the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.

David Warner is a Las Vegas-based cellist, multi-instrumentalist and award-nominated composer. He studied cello performance at California State University, Fullerton and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Warner has performed with artists such as Adele, Imagine Dragons and Sarah Brightman, and recently finished a national Broadway tour with “Dear Evan Hansen.” He has composed and recorded music for several productions, including the off-Broadway show "2 1/2 Breaths" and multiple underscored works for the Marin Shakespeare Festival, where he was nominated for Best Original Score. David also holds two patents for instrument design and enjoys making custom art-piece instruments, which have been played on stages around the world.

After the performance, guests can enjoy a post-concert reception with soft beverages. To attend, tickets must be reserved in advance on the website, with each ticket priced at $30 for individuals 12 years of age and above.

Visitors to the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum are treated to a diverse and enriching experience. The 10,500-square-foot museum is a testament to the extraordinary world of a gifted artist, Rita Deanin Abbey. Her love of the desert Southwest is reflected in every corner, from abstract expressionist paintings to stained glass, sculpture, murals, enamels, and beyond. In recognition of her remarkable career, Rita Deanin Abbey was posthumously inducted into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame in 2024.

The museum, located at 5850 N. Park St. in northwest Las Vegas, is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available by appointment only and can be purchased online. For more information, follow the museum on Instagram or Facebook and visit www.ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org.