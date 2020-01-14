Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Weston Thomas - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Alan Gillespie - THE FULL MONTY - Maples Repertory Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Declan Franey - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Zach Faust - BILOXI BLUES - New Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Mia Cabrera - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Kelley Urschell - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Lucy Brock - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Vanessa Severo - FRIDA - KC Rep

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Mitch & Ann McCroskey - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

Best Choreography (Professional)

Kelly Urschel - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Stage right performing arts

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Patricia Berning - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Georgianna - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Austin Skibbie - GREASE - Stage Right

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Sarah Crawford - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Mallory Harrington - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Bob Paisley - SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

THE LION KING - Stage Right

Best Musical (Professional)

WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)

Emily Bennett - THE LION KING - Stage Right

Best Musical Director (Professional)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum

Best New Work

GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre

Best New Work (Non-Professional)

GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre

Best New Work (Professional)

OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Art's Asylum

Best Play (Non-Professional)

12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right

Best Play (Professional)

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)

Richard Burt - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Emily Swenson - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)

Rachael Carney - GREASE - Stage Right

