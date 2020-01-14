Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Weston Thomas - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Alan Gillespie - THE FULL MONTY - Maples Repertory Theatre
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Declan Franey - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Zach Faust - BILOXI BLUES - New Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Mia Cabrera - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Kelley Urschell - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Lucy Brock - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Vanessa Severo - FRIDA - KC Rep
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Mitch & Ann McCroskey - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
Best Choreography (Professional)
Kelly Urschel - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Stage right performing arts
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Patricia Berning - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Georgianna - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Austin Skibbie - GREASE - Stage Right
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Sarah Crawford - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Mallory Harrington - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Bob Paisley - SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
THE LION KING - Stage Right
Best Musical (Professional)
WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Emily Bennett - THE LION KING - Stage Right
Best Musical Director (Professional)
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum
Best New Work
GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre
Best New Work (Non-Professional)
GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre
Best New Work (Professional)
OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Art's Asylum
Best Play (Non-Professional)
12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right
Best Play (Professional)
THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre
Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Richard Burt - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Emily Swenson - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Rachael Carney - GREASE - Stage Right
