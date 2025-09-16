Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre Returns to the Warwick With MOTHER’S DAUGHTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre (MET) will return to its home base, the historic Warwick Theatre, next week for the first time since a fire damaged the venue 19 months ago.

The company will open its 2025–26 season with the Kansas City premiere of Mother’s Daughter by Kate Hennig, beginning Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Nine fire trucks responded to the February 7, 2024 blaze, which spread across three floors and destroyed MET’s offices and costume area. The 22-year-old company mounted an abbreviated 2024–25 season in alternative venues while the Warwick underwent restoration. The building reopened this summer with Padgett Productions’ Evil Dead: The Musical.

Mother’s Daughter is the final play in Hennig’s acclaimed Queenmaker Trilogy, inspired by historical events surrounding Henry VIII and his heirs.

Performance Schedule

September 17–19 at 7:30 PM

September 20 at 1:30 PM & 7:30 PM

September 21 at 2:30 PM

September 24–26 at 7:30 PM

September 28 at 2:30 PM