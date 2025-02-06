Kansas City Repertory Theatre Announces 2025 Schedule For BROKE-OLOGY All Free Community Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kansas City Repertory Theatre has announced the 2025 tour schedule of KCRep for All, a FREE community tour bringing Broke-ology to Kansas City community centers, public libraries, and non-profit organization spaces. KCRep for All is in its fourth year and has been met with enthusiasm.

KCRep for All breaks down economic and geographic barriers and makes theatre more accessible as KCRep travels across the region to perform in local communities. This program is inspired by The Old Globe's Globe for All program in San Diego.

Performing the same script as seen on KCRep's main stage, the show is re-staged and re-imagined to bring theater to neighborhoods, connecting with community members where they live. Following its public run at Copaken Stage, Broke-ology will embark on the fourth annual KCRep for All tour across the Kansas City metro, in libraries, colleges and community centers throughout our area, with performance dates from March 6 through March 16. Tour patrons see the show free of charge. More information about KCRep for All can be found at kcrep.org/kcrep-for-all/. Tour dates and locations are also listed below.

Diving deep into a heartwarming working-class neighborhood in Kansas City, Kansas, Broke-ology, from Nathan Louis Jackson, is a warm and poignant work that explores the complexities of family, sacrifice and resilience. Directed by Francois Battiste and starring Robert Coppage III, Raffeal Sears, Melvin Abston and Teonna Wesley. Photos, bios and more can be found at KCRep press.

Nathan Louis Jackson, a Kansas City, Kansas, native who was the KC Rep's playwright in residence from 2013 to 2019, died at the age of 44. He wrote Broke-ology while a student at the famed Juilliard School in New York. It premiered in 2008 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts and opened a year later, with Wendell Pierce in the lead role, on Broadway at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center.

The free community tour of Broke-ology is led by Associate Artistic Director Morgana Wilborn. She stated, “We are thrilled to fulfill both Nathan's vision and our mission of making theatre accessible to all for the fourth year of KCRep for All. Bringing the heartfelt experience of Broke-ology to neighborhoods across Kansas City allows us to connect, inspire, and celebrate community in a truly meaningful way.”

KCRep for All 2025 Tour

Thurs., March 6, 7:00 p.m.

Washington High School

7340 Leavenworth Rd.

Kansas City, KS 66109

Friday, March 7, 2:00 p.m.

Beatrice Lee Community Center

1310 N 10th St

Kansas City, KS 66101

Saturday, March 8, 1:00 p.m.

Johnson County Central Resource Library

9875 W 87th St

Overland Park, KS 66212

Wednesday, March 12, 1:00 p.m.

Kansas City Public Library, North-East Branch

6000 Wilson. Ave

Kansas City, MO 64123

Thursday, March 13, 6:00 p.m.

Kansas City, Kansas Public Library--West Wyandotte Library

1737 N 82 St

Kansas City, KS 66112

Friday, March 14, 6:00 p.m.

Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center and Museum

3700 Blue Parkway

Kansas City, MO 64130

Sunday, March 16, 2:00 p.m.

Kansas City Community College Performing Arts Building

7250 State Ave

Kansas City, KS 66112

Morning Star Youth and Family Life Center *

2411 E 27th St.

Kansas City, MO 64127

Veterans Community Project*

8900 Troost Ave

Kansas City, MO 64131

Don Bosco Senior Center*

580 Campbell St

Kansas City, MO 64106

* Additional location partners for closed performance

Each performance will feature a post-show talk back with cast and crew.

