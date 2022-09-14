JAGGED LITTLE PILL, 1776 And More Announced for Starlight 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series

Starlight Theatre has announced its 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series, which invites audiences to witness pivotal moments in time through seven iconic, straight-from-Broadway shows. Season tickets are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.

Step into the room during the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Celebrate the spirit of the 1960s to the iconic tunes of Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles, and encounter the grit of the 1990s through the music of Alanis Morissette with Jagged Little Pill. From Jesus Christ Superstar and biblical times, to the over-the-top era of the 1980s with Tootsie, to the international shock of 9/11 through Come From Away, these stories will take you on a journey through time. One final Broadway season show will be announced at a later date, so stay tuned for even more exciting news coming soon.

"I'm especially excited for next summer's blockbuster Broadway season," Rich Baker, President + C.E.O. of Starlight, said. "These shows deliver a mix of classic stories, stories retold, and contemporary Broadway. We're celebrating important moments in history through a musical lens. It's going to be an incredible summer featuring highlights of shared history in poignant and moving ways."

Season ticket holders may renew their five-show season now and add one or all weekend specials, Tootsie and Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles, at the time of renewal. New season ticket holders may also secure their tickets for the 2023 season now and will be seated after renewals are complete. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. Season ticket holders get the best price on tickets, plus exclusive benefits like free parking, a "weatherproof" season, dining discounts and much more.

In chronological order, the 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series at Starlight is as follows:

Tootsie - Weekend Special

May 19-21, 2023

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is a "joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg).

Jesus Christ Superstar

June 20-25, 2023

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. With lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.

1776

July 25-30, 2023

What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? This Tony Award-winning Best Musical is tuneful, witty, and constantly surprising, especially in this revolutionary new production from directors Jeffrey L. Page (Violet) and Diane Paulus (Waitress) with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity. You may never think about our country-who we are and why-the same way again.

Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles

July 21-23, 2023

Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles performs songs from the classic Beatles' albums Abbey Road & the Rooftop Concert LIVE, in addition to all your favorite hits. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing The Beatles. Experience the world's most iconic band and get back to where you once belonged with Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles.

Jagged Little Pill

August 1-6, 2023

Joy, strength, love, courage, catharsis, LIFE: everything we want in a Broadway show can be found in this Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning new musical, based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and GRAMMY-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family "vaults the audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian). "Redemptive, rousing and real, Jagged Little Pill stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway." (The New York Times).

Come From Away

August 29-Setember 3, 2023

Broadway's Come From Away is a Best Musical winner across North America! This New York Times Critic's Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

To Be Announced

One final Broadway show, which is part of the five-show season package, will be announced at a later date. To be the first to know, sign up for Starlight's email list at kcstarlight.com.

Opened as a theatre in 1950 and a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the largest and oldest performing arts institution in Kansas City and provides inspiring, one-of-a-kind experiences to its patrons. Starlight presents and produces Broadway musicals, concerts, and indoor shows in addition to offering extensive community engagement programming, including classes, scholarships, and Starlight's Blue Star Awards, one of the largest high school musical theatre award programs in the nation.

Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, Starlight's historic, city-owned venue is the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the country and includes rehearsal halls, club area for dining, concessions, gardens, fountains, and a 10-story, climate-controlled stage. For more information, visit kcstarlight.com.