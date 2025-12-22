Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; Starlight Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Beth Domann - I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU - Springfield Little Theatre 32%



Cierre Wesley - SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED - Summit Theatre Group 13%



Kaitlyn Wilson - NO SHOW TUNES ALLOWED - High Tide Theatrical 11%



Kelly Osborne - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Springfield Little Theatre 10%



The Heartaches - AHA! CABARET - The Black Box 10%



Joseph Galetti - PRIDE: IN CONCERT - High Tide Theatrical 9%



Kylie Howard - DREAM ROLES - High Tide Theatrical 8%



Kelly Osborne - SLT LATE NIGHT'S WHO'S HOLIDAY AT NATHAN P. MURPHY'S - Springfield Little Theatre 7%



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Patrick Lewallen - BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY THE MUSIC OF QUEEN - Musical Theater Heritage 60%



Samantha Barboza - WHAT’S PAST IS PROLOGUE - Iris Inn Productions & The Black Box 40%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Lorianne Dunn - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre 10%



Jacob Estes - HAIR - High Tide Theatrical 8%



Josh Inmon - WAITRESS - Springfield Little Theatre 8%



Amanda Snead - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater 7%



Christina Burton - WEST SIDE STORY - The White Theater at The J 6%



Angi Griffee - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 6%



Alyce Wilson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 6%



Melody Boyens - OKLAHOMA! - Springfield Little Theatre 5%



Sophie Yancey - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Blue Springs City Theatre 5%



Brian Duncan - ANNIE - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 5%



Valerie Martin - THE WILD PARTY - OCTA 5%



Emma Bucci-Torres - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - A Place For Us Productions 4%



Anna Shelton - SHREK - Leawood Stage Company 4%



Janie Turner - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - City Theatre of Independence 4%



Austen Padgitt - INTO THE WOODS - High Tide Theatrical 3%



April Okken - NEWSIES - First Act Theatre Arts 3%



Kacy Christensen - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 3%



Megan Case - DOGFIGHT - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 3%



Logan Torbet - BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 2%



Hope Williams - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - First Act Theatre Arts 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Christina Burton - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight 27%



MK Lawson - ROCK OF AGES - Maples Repertory Theatre 10%



Courtney Germany - CATS - Music Theatre Heritage 10%



Tommy McDowell - CLUE - New Theatre Restaurant 9%



Donovan Woods - FAT HAM - Unicorn Theatre 9%



Elaine Kimble - GUYS & DOLLS - Musical Theater Heritage 8%



Dylan Blackwood - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 7%



Ernie Nolan - EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW - Unicorn Theatre 7%



Debbie Roshe - JERSEY BOYS - New Theatre Restaurant 7%



Dylan Blackwood - ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 4%



Michael R. Blake - CAROUSEL - Music Theatre Heritage 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Bonnie Johnson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre 11%



Madison Steward - INTO THE WOODS - High Tide Theatrical 9%



Alexandra Rovirosa - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - A Place For Us Productions 8%



Bonnie Johnson - WAITRESS - Springfield Little Theate 8%



Alison Nickel - ASSASSINS - OCTA 7%



Shannon Regnier - JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 7%



Bonnie Johnson - OKLAHOMA! - Springfield Little Theatre 6%



Erin Barnett - WEST SIDE STORY - The White Theater at The J 6%



Andrew Ainsworth - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - City Theatre of Independence 6%



Bonnie Johnson and Allison Winsby - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre 5%



Michelle Amos - ANNIE - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%



Juliana Johnson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%



Denise Chambers - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 4%



Grace Billingsley - RICHARD O'BRIEN'S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - High Tide Theatrical 3%



Madison Steward - HAIR - High Tide Theatrical 3%



Becky Smith - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 3%



Logan Torbet - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 3%



Alison Nickel - DOGFIGHT - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 2%



Kary Stowe - ANNIE - Theatre North of 60 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Francie Kapono-Kuzila - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions 12%



Georgianna Londre - CLUE - The New Theater 9%



Michael Aguilar - CLUE ONSTAGE - Maples Repertory Theatre 9%



Arwen White - FIRE WORK - Unicorn Theatre 9%



Ruth Smerchek - FRANKENSTEIN - The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 7%



Cody Walls - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 7%



Georgianna Londre - CATS - MTH Theatre 7%



Brandon McWilliams - DESIGNING WOMEN - Unicorn Theatre 7%



Georgiana Londre - EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW - Unicorn Theatre 5%



Rebecca Dibben - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 5%



Lex Liang - EMMA - KC Rep 5%



Georgianna Londré - JERSEY BOYS - New Theatre Restaurant 5%



Marian McClellan - F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO - Whim Productions 4%



Jack Smith - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Maples Repertory Theatre 4%



Jessica Teaira Crawford - BROKE-OLOGY - KC Rep 3%



Daniela Toscano - THE HEARTSELLERS - Unicorn Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre 27%



HAIR - High Tide 26%



WAITRESS - Springfield Little Theatre 26%



OKLAHOMA! - Springfield Little Theatre 21%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

CATS - Music Theatre Heritage 59%



TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 41%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Joshua Inman - WAITRESS THE MUSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre 12%



Lorianne Dunn - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre 8%



Amy Sander - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Barn Players 7%



Kristen Henning - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Blue Springs City Theatre 7%



Audrey Phillips & Elizabeth Schoenborn - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - City Theatre of Independence 5%



Joshua David Smith - INTO THE WOODS - High Tide Theatrical 5%



Clayton Avery - OKLAHOMA! - Springfield Little Theatre 5%



Carrigan Rohach - SHREK - Leawood Stage Company 4%



Michael Golliher - ASSASSINS - OCTA 4%



Brandon Thomsen - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 4%



Justin Willhite - ANNIE - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%



Jerry Jay Cranford - WEST SIDE STORY - The White Theater at The J 4%



Jacob Estes - HAIR - High Tide Theatrical 3%



Chelsea Smet - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 3%



Nki Calloway & Amanda Snead - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater 3%



Jacob Deck - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - High Tide Theatrical 3%



Stan Cole - DOGFIGHT - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 3%



Valerie Martin - THE WILD PARTY - OCTA 2%



Jana Latchaw Milbourn - NEWSIES - First Act Theatre Arts 2%



Stan Cole - IF/THEN - Summit Theatre Group 2%



Kacy Christensen - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 2%



Logan Torbet - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 2%



Michael Grayman-Parkhurst - BUBBLE BOY - Spinning Tree Theatre 1%



Elizabeth Schoenborn - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - City Theatre of Independence 1%



Mindy Moritz Belden - ELF - Inspired Purpose 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Jerry Jay Cranford - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight 27%



Nick Padgett - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions 15%



Cody Walls - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 10%



Tim Scott - GUYS & DOLLS - MTH Theatre 8%



Nick Padgett - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Padgett Productions 8%



Justin Cowan - ROCK OF AGES - Maples Repertory Theatre 8%



Larry Raben - JERSEY BOYS - New Theatre Restaurant 7%



Tim Scott - CATS - MTH Theatre 7%



Cody Walls - ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 5%



Cody Walls - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 5%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Clayton Avery - HAND TO GOD - High Tide Theatrical 19%



Jamie Bower - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springfield Little Theatre 16%



Ashton Botts - COLUMBINUS - Jewell Theatre Company 13%



Gretchen Teague - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 11%



Roland Netzer - IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE - Torelli Productions 8%



Michael Grayman-Parkhurst - FIRST GENERATION - Spinning Tree Theatre 7%



Colin Rohach - PUFFS - Leawood stage company 6%



Jessica Bower - SLT YOUTH ENTERTAINMENT SERIES PRODUCTION OF THE GIVER AT THE JUDY - Springfield Little Theatre 6%



Karen Sabo - POTUS - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 6%



Mark Gideon - SLT MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF EXIT LAUGHING AT THE LANDERS - Springfield Little Theatre 5%



Logan Torbet - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Springfield Little Theatre 4%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Jerry Jay Cranford - CLUE - The New Theater 11%



Cody Walls - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Great Plains Theatre 10%



Will Gurley - FRANKENSTEIN - The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 10%



Brandon McShaffrey - CLUE ONSTAGE - Maples Repertory Theatre 10%



Ashton Botts - NOVEL - The Arts Asylum 9%



Diana Watts - KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE - Whim Productions 7%



Tosin Morohunfola - FAT HAM - Unicorn Theatre 6%



Katie Gilchrist - FIRE WORK - Unicorn Theatre 6%



Ernie Nolan - EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW - Unicorn Theatre 5%



Abe Reybold - DESIGNING WOMEN - Unicorn Theatre 5%



Ile Haggins - DEATHTRAP - Kansas City Actors Theatre 5%



Meredith McDonough - EMMA - KC Rep 5%



Karen Paisley - ALABAMA STORY - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 2%



Vi Tran - THE HEARTSELLERS - Unicorn Theatre 2%



Kayli Gurley - OUR HOLY PLACE - The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 2%



Francois Battiste - BROKE-OLOGY - KC Rep 2%



Nicole Hodges Persley - FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD - KC Melting Pot Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

INTO THE WOODS - High Tide Theatrical 10%



WAITRESS THE MUSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre 10%



THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre 9%



WEST SIDE STORY - White Theatre 7%



SCHOOL OF ROCK - Blue Springs City Theatre 5%



CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - A Place For Us Productions 4%



ANNIE - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%



CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 4%



ELF THE MUSICAL - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%



1776 - The Barn Players 4%



THE MUSIC MAN - The White Theater at The J 4%



HAIR - High Tide Theatrical 4%



THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - City Theatre of Independence 4%



OKLAHOMA! - Springfield Little Theatre 4%



DOGFIGHT - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 3%



THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 3%



DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 3%



ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - High Tide Theatrical 3%



BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 2%



IF/THEN - Summit Theatre Group 2%



ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater 2%



MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Barn Players 1%



THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 1%



FIRST GENERATION - Spinning Tree Theatre 1%



POTUS - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight Theatre 19%



THE COLOR PURPLE - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 13%



ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY - Padgett Productions 10%



TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 7%



CLUE ONSTAGE - Maples Repertory Theatre 5%



CATS - Music Theatre Heritage 4%



F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO - Whim Productions 4%



GUYS & DOLLS - Music Theatre Heritage 4%



CAROUSEL - Musical Theater Heritage 4%



ALPHABET SOUP: THEATER FROM QUEER VOICES - Whim Productions 4%



KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE - Whim Productions 3%



FAT HAM - Unicorn Theatre 3%



ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 3%



BROKE-OLOGY - KC Rep 3%



EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW - Unicorn Theatre 2%



MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - Padgett Productions 2%



EMMA - KC Rep 2%



DESIGNING WOMEN - Unicorn Theatre 2%



BOOK OF DAYS - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 2%



CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES 2 - Maples Repertory Theatre 2%



FIRE WORK - Unicorn Theatre 1%



FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD - KC Melting Pot Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jamie Bower - WAITRESS - Springfield Little Theatre 14%



Jamie Bower - SLT'S MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID AT THE LANDERS - Springfield Little Theatre 8%



Colton Rice - ASSASSINS - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 8%



Sterling Oliver - WEST SIDE STORY - The White Theater at The J 6%



Garrin Rosebough - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 6%



Anna Tomlinson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - City Theatre of Independence 6%



Denise Whelan - ANNIE - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 6%



Van Bridges - HAIR - High Tide Theatrical 5%



Austin Van Winkle - KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE - Whim Space 5%



Kai Chapin - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - A Place For Us Productions 5%



Jamie Bower - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springfield Little Theatre 5%



Selena Gonzalez-Lopez - INTO THE WOODS - University of Missouri-Kansas City 5%



Jamie Bower - OKLAHOMA! - Springfield Little Theatre 5%



Zach Dulny - SHREK - Leawood Stage Company 4%



Denise Whelan - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%



Chuck Cline - IF/THEN - Summit Theatre Group 3%



Chuck Cline - DOGFIGHT - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 3%



Denise Whelan - SHREK - Inspired Purpose 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Sean Glass - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight 10%



Alex Perry - EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW - Unicorn Theatre 9%



Dante Lawrence - CATS - Music Theatre Heritage 7%



Zan de Spelder - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions 7%



Art Kent - DOCTOR MOLOCH - Unicorn Theatre 7%



Austin VanWinkle - KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE - Whim Productions 7%



Shon Causer - ROCK OF AGES - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%



Ellie Parks - FRANKENSTEIN - The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 6%



Zoe Spangler - DEATHTRAP - Kansas City Actors Theatre 6%



Sally Farrand - FAT HAM - Unicorn Theatre 5%



Zan de Spelder - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Padgett Productions 4%



Kent Buess - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 4%



Karen Paisley - MOTHER'S DAUGHTER - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 3%



Kent Buess - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 3%



Jacqueline K. Fox - EMMA - KC Rep 3%



Will Gurley - THE BRIGHTEST IT’S EVER BEEN - The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 3%



Jarrett Bertoncin - FIRE WORK - Unicorn Theatre 2%



Kent Buess - ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 2%



Taylor Jene Sullivan - DESIGNING WOMEN - Unicorn Theatre 2%



Michelle Harvey - BROKE-OLOGY - KC Rep 2%



Shelbi Arndt - GUYS & DOLLS - Music Theatre Heritage 2%



David Brown - FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD - KC Melting Pot Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Carla Wootton - OKLAHOMA! - Springfield Little Theatre 12%



Danielle Hardin - INTO THE WOODS - High Tide Theatrical 10%



Kris Langston - HAIR - High Tide Theatrical 8%



Delano Mendoza - WEST SIDE STORY - The White Theater at The J 8%



Sam Panico - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Blue Springs City Theatre 6%



Carla Wootton - SLT MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF OKLAHOMA! AT THE LANDERS - Springfield Little Theatre 6%



Kathryn Cole - SLT MAINSTAGE PRODUCTION OF WAITRESS AT THE LANDERS - Springfield Little Theatre 5%



Ashley Jones Rivers - THE WILD PARTY - OCTA 5%



Maddie Jenkins - ANNIE - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 5%



Sariah Pinick - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - City Theatre of Independence 5%



LaComa Bass - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 4%



Ginger Driskell - DOGFIGHT - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 4%



Laura Crawford - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - A Place For Us Productions 4%



Jenell Johnson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%



James Levy - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 4%



Kathryn Cole - WAITRESS - Springfield 4%



Ginger Driskell - IF/THEN - Summit Theatre Group 3%



Pamela Baskin-Watson - BUBBLE BOY - Spinning Tree Theatre 2%



Pamela Baskin-Watson - SUPER JEWELS! - Spinning Tree Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Angie Benson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight 27%



Tim Braselton - ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY - Padgett Productions 14%



Donna Peeler - ROCK OF AGES - Maples Repertory Theatre 12%



Matthew Meals - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 8%



Ty Tuttle - CATS - Music Theatre Heritage 8%



Ty Tuttle - LITTLE WOMEN - Music Theatre Heritage 8%



Jeremy Sheets - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 6%



Ty Tuttle - CAROUSEL - Music Theatre Heritage 6%



Tim Braselton - MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - Padgett Productions 6%



Ty Tuttle - GUYS & DOLLS - Music Theatre Heritage 5%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre 13%



THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre 9%



WEST SIDE STORY - White Theatre 5%



ANNIE - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 5%



INTO THE WOODS - High Tide Theatrical 5%



SCHOOL OF ROCK - Blue Springs City Theatre 5%



OKLAHOMA! - Springfield Little Theatre 5%



THE MUSIC MAN - The White Theater at The J 4%



THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - City Theatre of Independence 4%



CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - A Place For Us Productions 4%



ELF THE MUSICAL - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 3%



DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 3%



ASSASSINS - OCTA 3%



ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - High Tide Theatrical 3%



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Barn Players 3%



HAIR - High Tide Theatrical 3%



THE WILD PARTY - OCTA 3%



1776 - The Barn Players 2%



THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 2%



SHREK - Leawood stage company 2%



ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Mosaic Arts Collective/Springfield Contemporary Theater 2%



DOGFIGHT - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 2%



CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - The White Theater at The J 2%



BUBBLE BOY - Spinning Tree Theatre 2%



IF/THEN - Summit Theatre Group 2%



Best Musical (Professional)

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight Theatre 19%



THE COLOR PURPLE - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 17%



ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY - Padgett Productions 15%



NEWSIES - The New Theater 10%



LITTLE WOMEN - Music Theatre Heritage 6%



BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 6%



NUNSENSE - Maples Repertory Theatre 4%



CAROUSEL - Musical Theater Heritage 4%



CATS - Music Theatre Heritage 4%



TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 4%



GUYS & DOLLS - Music Theatre Heritage 4%



LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL - KC Rep 3%



ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains theatre 3%



HONKY TONK ANGELS - Great Plains Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED BY KELLE LONG - Springfield Little Theatre 29%



STUFF OF DREAMS - The White Theater at The J 17%



FIRST GENERATION - Spinning Tree Theatre 15%



NOVEL - The Arts Asylum 14%



IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE - Torelli Productions 12%



SUPER JEWELS! - Spinning Tree Theatre 8%



WAITING - Brett Jones 5%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - Padgett Productions 18%



FOR GIRLS... - KC Public Theatre 14%



KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE - Whim Productions 12%



TIS THE SEASON - Maples Repertory Theatre 12%



STICKS & STONES - KC Fringe 2025 11%



FIRE WORK - Unicorn Theatre 10%



DOCTOR MOLOCH - Unicorn Theatre 7%



OUR HOLY PLACE - The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 7%



FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD - KC Melting Pot Theatre 6%



IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE - Torelli Productions 4%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Ava Bartlett - ANNIE - Springfield Little Theatre 6%



Katie Orr - WAITRESS - Springfield Little Theatre 6%



Reaghan Skiles - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre 5%



Holden Childress - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Blue Springs City Theatre 4%



Patrick Lewallen - THE MUSIC MAN - The White Theater at The J 4%



Seth Hunt - WAITRESS THE MUSICAL - Springfield Little Theatre 3%



Bailey Diehl - WAITRESS - Springfield Little Theatre 3%



Susanna Cobbett - ANNIE - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 3%



Terrace Wyatt Jr - SHREK - Leawood Stage Company 3%



Kai Chapin - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - A Place For Us Productions 3%



Elise Natalya Bowles - WEST SIDE STORY - White Theatre 3%



Sally Trtan - WAITRESS - Springfield Little Theatre 3%



Kelly Osborne - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 3%



Alvin Thoden - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Midlife Players 2%



Delano Mendoza - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Barn Players 2%



Heather Haloupek - INTO THE WOODS - High Tide Theatrical 2%



Chris Cobbett - ANNIE - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 2%



Dalton Stuart - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - City Theatre of Independence 2%



Tyler Wilson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 2%



David Martin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre In The Park 2%



Ashtin Umstattd - INTO THE WOODS - High Tide Theatrical 2%



Joshua David Smith - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - High Tide Theatrical 2%



Ashley Young - IF/THEN - Summit Theatre Group 2%



Kaitlyn Wilson - INTO THE WOODS - High Tide Theatrical 2%



Jordan Rosenwald - BUBBLE BOY - Spinning Tree Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Alec Bridges - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Padgett Productions 7%



Weston Thomas - CATS - MTH Theatre 7%



Algebra Blessett - THE COLOR PURPLE - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 7%



Jonathon Timpanelli - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight 7%



Angela Wildflower - THE COLOR PURPLE - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 6%



Chelsea Anglemyer - ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY - Padgett Productions 6%



Patrick Lewallen - CAROUSEL - Musical Theater Heritage 6%



Grant Brown - ROCK OF AGES - Maples Repertory Theatre 6%



Nick Padgett - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Padgett Productions 6%



Cathy Barnett - MAXINE'S CHRISTMAS CAROL - Padgett Productions 5%



Collin O’Connor - JERSEY BOYS - New theatre and restaurant 4%



Vi Tran - FINDING NEMO TYA - Coterie Theatre 4%



Sinclair Freeman - THE COLOR PURPLE - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 4%



Meghan Gratzer - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 2%



Emily Shackelford - GUYS & DOLLS - Musical Theater Heritage 2%



Jessalyn Kincaid - LITTLE WOMEN - Music Theatre Heritage 2%



Hannah Hill - ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 2%



Molly Denninghoff - LITTLE WOMEN - Musical Theater Heritage 2%



Lauren Braton - CATS - Music Theatre Heritage 2%



Ethan Badders - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 2%



Zach Garraway - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 2%



Eric Geil - CATS - MTH Theatre 2%



Jazlyn Epps - HIP HOP CINDERELLA - Black Reparatory Theatre of Kansas City 2%



Jenna Gaston - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains theatre 2%



Sarah Joy Kane - FREAKY FRIDAY - Cowley Summer Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Bailey Diehl - HAND TO GOD - High Tide Theatrical 21%



Tina Morrison - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre in the Park 18%



Annie Crumbaugh - POTUS - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 7%



Michael Juncker - BUS STOP - OCTA 6%



Meghan Churchill - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - First Act Theatre Arts 6%



Heath Hillhouse - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 5%



Sandy Skoglund-Young - PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED - Springfield Little Theatre's The Studio Theatre at The Judy 5%



Leighanne Depriest-Schuster - EXIT LAUGHING - Springfield Little Theatre 4%



Keisha McMillan - IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE - Torelli Productions 4%



Brandon Baker - PUFFS - Leawood stage company 4%



Jennifer Eiffert - HAND TO GOD - High Tide Theatrical 4%



Michelle Scott - EXIT LAUGHING - Springfield Little Theatre 3%



Nathan Shelton - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 3%



Melissa Morgan - EXIT LAUGHING - Springfield Little Theatre 3%



Mel Jenkins - POTUS - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 3%



Dylan Bradley - HAND TO GOD - High Tide Theatrical 2%



Elijah Biggers - HAND TO GOD - High Tide Theatrical 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Darrington Clarck - FAT HAM - Unicorn Theatre 10%



James Taylor Odom - CLUE - The New Theater 9%



Amelia Pedlow - EMMA - KC Rep 8%



Trish Price - KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE - Whim Productions 8%



Michael McIntire - CLUE ONSTAGE - Maples Repertory Theatre 7%



Bree Patterson - FIRE WORK - Unicorn Theatre 6%



Holly Ruth Gale - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Great Plains Theatre 6%



Pete Kuhn - F**KING MEN - Whim Space 6%



Heidi Van - DESIGNING WOMEN - Unicorn Theatre 5%



Analyse Elliott - MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 4%



Taryn Murphy - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Great Plains theatre 4%



Caity Nelson - OUR HOLY PLACE - The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 4%



Jen Mays - DESIGNING WOMEN - Unicorn Theatre 4%



Todd Schnake - FREUD'S LAST SESSION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 4%



Emma Soemer - OUR HOLY PLACE - The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 3%



Patty Whitlock - MOTHER'S DAUGHTER - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 2%



Leslie Kimbell - STEELE MAGNOLIAS - Great Plains Theatre 2%



Park Bucker - FREUD'S LAST SESSION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 2%



Teonna Wesley - FAT HAM - Unicorn Theatre 2%



Solomon Langley - FIRE WORK - Unicorn Theatre 1%



Maya Antoniette Riley - FIRE WORK - Unicorn Theatre 1%



Elizabeth Hillman - ALABAMA STORY - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre in the Park 17%



POTUS - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 14%



MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springfield Little Theatre 13%



CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - The White Theater at The J 12%



HAND TO GOD - High Tide Theatrical 11%



EXIT LAUGHING - Springfield Little Theatre 9%



BUS STOP - OCTA 9%



THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 5%



NOVEL - The Arts Asylum 5%



FIRST GENERATION - Spinning Tree Theatre 3%



IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE - Torelli Productions 3%



Best Play (Professional)

CLUE - The New Theater 16%



KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE - Whim Productions 10%



STEELE MAGNOLIAS - Great Plains Theatre 10%



WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Padgett Productions 9%



CLUE ONSTAGE - Maples Repertory Theatre 8%



FAT HAM - Unicorn Theatre 8%



FRANKENSTEIN - The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 5%



DEATHTRAP - Kansas City Actors Theatre 5%



DESIGNING WOMEN - Unicorn Theatre 5%



EMMA - KC Rep 5%



BROKE-OLOGY - KC Actors Theatre 4%



FIRE WORK - Unicorn Theatre 3%



EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW - Unicorn Theatre 3%



F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO - Whim Productions 3%



MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 2%



OUR HOLY PLACE - The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 2%



FREUD'S LAST SESSION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 2%



DOCTOR MOLOCH - Unicorn Theatre 0%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

CINDERELLA - Lyric Opera of Kansas City 38%



THE LITTLE PRINCE - Ozarks Lyric Opera 35%



THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - Lyric Opera of Kansas City 17%



CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA - Lyric Opera of Kansas City 10%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Andrew Wilson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre 21%



Dylan Bradley - HAIR - High Tide Theatrical 8%



Joshua David Smith - INTO THE WOODS - Springfield Little Theatre 7%



Brandon Compton - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 6%



Colton Rice & Michael Ritzel - BUS STOP - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 6%



Kathy Voecks - WEST SIDE STORY - The White Theater at The J 6%



RJ Parish - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - City Theatre of Independence 5%



Kai Chapin and Alexandra Rovirosa - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - A Place For Us Productions 5%



Vivian Wong - SHREK - Leawood Stage Company 5%



Patrick Weaver/Eugenia Roubal - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 5%



Corbin Chaffin - OKLAHOMA! - Springfield Little Theatre 4%



Patrick Weaver - ANNIE - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%



Corbin Chaffin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springfield Little Theatre 4%



Corbin Chaffin - EXIT LAUGHING - Springfield Little Theatre 4%



Lindsay Webster - JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 3%



Nathan Wyman - NOVEL - The Arts Asylum 2%



Logan Torbet - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Springfield Little Theatre 2%



Michael Ritzel/Colton Rice - BUS STOP - OCTA 2%



Nathan Wyman - THE NEW ORDER - Jewell Theatre Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Adam Spencer - CLUE ONSTAGE - Maples Repertory Theatre 21%



Alex Perry - EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW - Unicorn Theatre 12%



Selena Gonzalez-Lopez - DEATHTRAP - Kansas City Actors Theatre 10%



Yi Chien Lee - CATS - MTH Theatre 8%



Austin Cecil - KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE - Whim Productions 8%



Joe Burkard - GUYS & DOLLS - Musical Theater Heritage 7%



Lex Liang - EMMA - KC Rep 7%



Gary Mosby - FAT HAM - Unicorn Theatre 6%



Gary Mosby - DESIGNING WOMEN - Unicorn Theatre 5%



Mark Exline - FIRE WORK - Unicorn Theatre 4%



Austin Cecil - F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO - Whim Productions 4%



Bethany Elliot - DOCTOR MOLOCH - Unicorn Theatre 3%



Doug Schroeder - FAMILY SODESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD - KC Melting Pot Theatre 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Christian Bernard - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 32%



Justin Dudzik - WEST SIDE STORY - The White Theater at The J 13%



Colton Rice & Michael Ritzel - BUS STOP - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 12%



River Freeman - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 11%



River Freeman - ANNIE - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 10%



Mia Sparks - DOGFIGHT - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 9%



Gabe Sokolowski - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - City Theatre of Independence 7%



Katelyn Gillette - IF/THEN - Summit Theatre Group 5%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Christian Barnard - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre 22%



Celeste Abrahamson - KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE - Whim Productions 13%



Mark Johnson - ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY - Padgett Productions 12%



Roger Stoddard - CLUE - The New Theater 10%



Sean McGinley - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Maples Repertory Theatre 7%



Will Gurley - OUR HOLY PLACE - The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 6%



David Kiehl - FIRE WORK - Unicorn Theatre 5%



Mark Johnson - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Padgett Productions 5%



Thomas Newby - EBENEEZER SCROOGE'S BIG KC MO CHRISTMAS SHOW - Unicorn Theatre 5%



Palmer Hefferan - EMMA - KC Rep 4%



Joshua Nguyen - BROKE-OLOGY - KC Rep 4%



Dennis Jackson - ALABAMA STORY - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 4%



Dennis Jackson - FAMILY SIDESHOW BY BRYSEN BOYD - KC Melting Pot Theatre 2%



Paul Vedros - DOCTOR MOLOCH - Unicorn Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Katie Orr - WAITRESS - Springfield Little Theatre 7%



Autumn Parish - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Blue Springs City Theatre 5%



Andrew Hand - ELF THE MUSICAL - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 4%



Seth Dylan Hunt - WAITRESS - Springfield Little Theatre 4%



Joanie Garner-DiPrizio - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre 4%



AJ Valle - JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 3%



Pancha Brown - WEST SIDE STORY - White Theatre 3%



Bailey Diehl - WAITRESS - Springfield Little Theatre 3%



Alex Pellhum - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 3%



Cassidy Diehl - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 3%



Joe Galetti - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springfield Little Theatre 3%



Sophie Stoebel - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 3%



Lianna Morelli - 1776 - The Barn Players 3%



Alvin Thoden - ANNIE - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 3%



Brooke Stephens - OKLAHOMA! - Springfield Little Theatre 2%



Casey Long - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Blue Springs City Theatre 2%



Gracie Heath - DOGFIGHT - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 2%



Mary Rosa - NEWSIES - First Act Theatre Arts 2%



Katie Orr - HAIR - High Tide Theatrical 2%



Butch Garrett - WAITRESS - Springfield Little Theatre 2%



Deborah Schuler - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - A Place For Us Productions 2%



Alicia Santee-Davis - IF/THEN - Summit Theatre Group 2%



Kaitlyn Wilson - HAIR - High Tide Theatrical 2%



Camden Boomershine - ANNIE - Gladstone Theatre in the Park 2%



Victor Castillo - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - City Theatre of Independence 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Bree Patterson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 15%



Lauren Braton - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight 14%



Sheridan - THE COLOR PURPLE - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 11%



Justin Moss - ROCKY HORROR LIVE KANSAS CITY - Padgett Productions 7%



Angela Wildflower - GUYS & DOLLS - Musical Theater Heritage 7%



Lacy Goettling - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Padgett Productions 7%



Hannah Hill - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 5%



Christopher Barksdale-Burns - CATS - MTH Theatre 5%



Audrey Beyersdorfer - ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains theatre 4%



Orion Turner - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 4%



Justin Moss - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Padgett Productions 4%



Lauren Quigley - BIG FISH - Great Plains Theatre 3%



Vera Cremeans - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains Theatre 3%



Francisco Javier Villegas - GUYS & DOLLS - Musical Theater Heritage 2%



James Carroll - TUCK EVERLASTING - Great Plains theatre 2%



Jake Thomason - FREAKY FRIDAY - Cowley Summer Theatre 2%



Joy Pointe - ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 1%



Dillon Giles - ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 1%



Dominic Trivigno - ALL SHOOK UP - Great Plains Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Alli Irvin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre in the Park 16%



Trisha Baker - PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED - Springfield Little Theatre in The Studio Theatre at The Judy 14%



Bob Hart - BUS STOP - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 10%



Tim Caldwell - HAND TO GOD - High Tide Theatrical 9%



Jennifer Eiffert - HAND TO GOD - High Tide Theatrical 7%



Kaitlyn Talken - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - First Act Theatre Arts 7%



Artemis Leo - IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE - Torelli Productions 7%



Scout Hutchinson - POTUS - Springfield Contemporary Theatre 6%



Cale Harper - EXIT LAUGHING - Springfield Little Theatre 6%



Alex Diehl - IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE - Torelli Productions 6%



Ellie LeMer - EXIT LAUGHING - Springfield Little Theatre 5%



Patrick Schuster - PARENTAL GUIDANCE SUGGESTED - Springfield Little Theatre in The Studio Theatre at The Judy 5%



Delaney Henley - IF YOU WANT TO VIEW PARADISE - Torelli Productions 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Vanessa Severo - EMMA - KC Rep 11%



Cathy Newman - CLUE - The New Theater 10%



Becky Saunders - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Great Plains Theatre 9%



Amari Lewis - FAT HAM - Unicorn Theatre 9%



John Rensenhouse - CLUE - The New Theater 7%



Will Gurley - MAGIC BLUEBERRY PANCAKES - The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 7%



Megan Reynolds - KISSING IN THE GROCERY STORE - Whim Productions 6%



Kyle Tichenor - F**KING MEN BY JOE DIPIETRO - Whim Productions 5%



Andy Penn - BOOK OF DAYS - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 5%



Cinnamon Shultz - DESIGNING WOMEN - Unicorn Theatre 4%



Mateo Moreno - FIRE WORK - Unicorn Theatre 3%



Terraye Watson - ALABAMA STORY - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 3%



Dri Hernandez - DESIGNING WOMEN - The Unicorn Theatre 3%



Florence Matina - STICKS & STONES - KC Fringe 2025 3%



Scott Cordes - DESIGNING WOMEN - Unicorn Theatre 3%



Mandy Ortiz - FIRE WORK - Unicorn Theatre 2%



Elizabeth Hillman - MOTHER'S DAUGHTER - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 2%



Solomon Langley - FAT HAM - Unicorn Theatre 2%



Isabella Bourman - OUR HOLY PLACE - The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 2%



Noa Adams - ALABAMA STORY - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 2%



Tehreem Chaudhry - FIRE WORK - Unicorn Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

ANNIE - Springfield Little Theatre 60%



CALVIN BERGER - Springfield Little Theatre in The Studio Theatre at The Judy 22%



GO DOG GO - Great Plains Theatre 18%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Starlight 32%



A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - The Coterie 23%



FINDING NEMO - The Coterie Theatre 17%



BEDTIME STORIES (AS TOLD BY OUR DAD – WHO MESSED THEM UP) - Maples Repertory Theatre 12%



CINDERELLA A SALSA FAIRY TALE - The Coterie Theatre 8%



GO DOG GO - Great Plains theatre 5%



JUST ASK! - Coterie Theatre 4%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Springfield Little Theatre 25%



High Tide Theatrical 11%



Gladstone Theatre in the Park 8%



The White Theater at The J 6%



Olathe Civic Theatre Association 6%



Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 6%



Springfield Contemporary Theatre 5%



Blue Springs City Theatre 5%



City Theatre of Independence 4%



The Barn Players Community Theatre 4%



White Theatre 3%



A Place For Us Productions 3%



Summit Theatre Group 3%



Mosaic Arts Collective 2%



Spinning Tree Theatre 2%



First Act Theatre Arts 2%



Leawood Stage Company 2%



Carousel Productions (Macon, MO) 1%



Inspired Purpose 1%



Torelli Productions 0%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Starlight Theatre 15%



The Fox(Springfield, MO) 11%



New Dinner Theatre 11%



The Historic Gillioz Theatre 10%



Unicorn Theatre 7%



KC Rep 6%



Maples Repertory Theatre 6%



Padgett Productions 5%



Whim Productions 5%



Great Plains Theatre 5%



Musical Theater Heritage 4%



Coterie Theatre 4%



The Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House 3%



Kansas City Actors Theatre 3%



Music Theatre Kansas City 3%



KC Melting Pot Theatre 2%



Smet Theatrics 2%



Wrong region? Click here.