The City of Miramar Will Host First Fridays: Network And Chill Opportunity With Guest Speaker DJ Irie

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The City of Miramar is hosting the First Fridays Network & Chill series with guest speaker DJ Irie on Friday, August 1 from 6:30 pm to 9 pm. This high-energy networking series is curated for the next generation of entrepreneurs, side-hustlers and creatives.

Entrepreneur, official Miami Heat DJ and philanthropist DJ Irie will be sharing his valuable insights as an entrepreneur during this month's event. The evening includes real talk, business, network, food, music and refreshments. The First Fridays: Network and Chill series is presented by the City of Miramar Economic Development and Housing Department and Mayor Wayne M. Messam.

The event on August 1 will take place at Bind Space located at 3150 Southwest 145th Avenue in Miramar. Admission to the event is free with RSVP. Please RSVP (limited space) at MiramarFirstFridays.Eventbrite.com.