CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Will Light Up Jacksonville This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FSCJ Artist Series will present CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts for one performance only on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, July 18 at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org.

This holiday season, audiences in Jacksonville will be treated to an unforgettable night of theatrical wonder as CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE returns with a reimagined 2025 edition of its acclaimed family production. The show blends Broadway-style storytelling with dazzling contemporary circus acts, featuring a world-class cast of aerialists, jugglers, dancers, acrobats, singers, and holiday characters who bring the magic of the season to life on stage.

Reimagined for 2025, this year’s production includes original music, live vocals, new sets, vibrant costumes, and imaginative takes on holiday favorites. Designed to enchant audiences of all ages, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE continues to delight fans across the country and has been hailed by BroadwayWorld as “a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make unforgettable memories together.”

Tickets start at $41.50 and are available at fscjartistseries.org or by calling the FSCJ Artist Series Box Office at (904) 632-5000 (Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.). FSCJ Artist Series also offers mobile ticketing options, with customers able to opt out at the time of purchase.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible for discounted rates. To reserve group tickets, email groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or call (904) 632-5050.

Parking is available at the VyStar Parking Garage (37 Hogan Street), a short walk from the venue. Prepaid parking is $10 per car. On-site parking is $15 (credit card only), subject to availability.