MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Comes to Jacksonville in March 2026

The FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville will present MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts from March 10–15, 2026.

Tickets are currently on sale at fscjartistseries.org. Group orders of ten or more may be placed by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

The current North American tour cast is led by Arianna Rosario as Satine and Jay Armstrong Johnson as Christian, with Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler, Andrew Brewer as The Duke of Monroth, Jahi Kearse as Toulouse-Lautrec, Danny Burgos as Santiago, Kaitlin Mesh as Nini, and Jerica Exum as the Satine Alternate. The company also includes Amara Berhan, Rodney Thompson, Renee Marie Titus, Mateus Barbosa da Silva, Gabriella Burke, Rhys Carr, Yossi Chaikin, Darius Crenshaw, Nicolas De La Vega, Nathan Fister, Jeremy Gaston, Collin Heyward, Nathaniel Hunt, Charizma Lawrence, Katie Lombardo, Amanda Mitchell, Luke Monday, Kenneth Michael Murray, Elyse Niederee, Omar Nieves, Luke Rands, Logan Gray Saad, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jeff Sullivan, Carmella Taitt, Jordan Vasquez, Jerald Vincent, Justina Aveyard, and Emerson Majarucon.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in 2019 and returned in 2021 following Broadway’s pandemic shutdown. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (makeup design), and Matt Stine (music producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The musical incorporates more than 160 years of music, including songs from the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film as well as contemporary hits added for the stage adaptation. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

The FSCJ Artist Series offers mobile ticketing for all performances. Additional information about mobile tickets, venue parking, and patron services.