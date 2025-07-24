Bad Boys Of Reggae Inner Circle and More to Perform at ONE LOVE Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready for a Labor Day weekend warm up with real Caribbean vibes during the One Love Concert - NYC Edition on Saturday, August 30. Enjoy live reggae, soca and dancehall music from the Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle, Big Mountain, Anslem Douglas, Riddim Section and Tassa Drummers. Kiss Entertainment Center is located at 130-135 91st Avenue in Richmond Hill, New York. Doors open at 2 pm. Performances start at 3 pm and go until 8pm.

The legendary reggae band the Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle are world renowned for the Bad Boys movie and *COPS* theme song Bad Boys. After three decades Bad Boys is still one of the most played songs. The Grammy Award winning reggae band will also be performing their hit song Sweat (A La La La La Long). Joining them that night is Big Mountain who are known for their cover of “Baby I love Your Way” and Anslem Douglas with “Who Let The Dogs Out”.

In addition, enjoy more Caribbean fusion vibes from Riddim Section, Tassa Drummers, Music by Rory from Stone Love, DJ Patrick, DJ Tek Vybez and NYC based DJ Fabulous One. The event is hosted by MC Wassy, the #1 singing MC. The event also features Caribbean cuisine (Jerk, Doubles, Roti and more) plus a cash bar with island themed cocktails.

“From Reggae to Soca to Dancehall – It's One Love, One Sound, One Vibe! We look forward to this unforgettable night of Caribbean music,” said One Love presenter/promoter Mr. and Mrs. Singh.