WALLS AND WINDOWS Streams The Abbey Theatre Starting 27 August

Directed by Jason Byrne, Walls and Windows will be live-streamed from the Abbey Stage to your homes on August 27th and 28th. It will be available on-demand for two weeks until 11th September.

All Julia and John want is to live their lives with their two sons, on their own terms. But despite their hopes, the outside world and its racism puts paid to their plans.

A world premiere of a new play from Rosaleen McDonagh, this tender, complex and beautiful love story examines how external circumstances pull us apart, when all we really want is to be together.

Tickets are €25 and available here.

Inspired by the revolutionary ideals of our founders and our rich canon of Irish dramatic writing, The Abbey's mission is to imaginatively engage with all of Irish society through the production of ambitious, courageous and new theatre in all its forms. They commit to lead in the telling of the whole Irish story, in English and in Irish, and we affirm that the Abbey is a theatre for the entire island of Ireland and for all its people. In every endeavour, they promote inclusiveness, diversity and equality.