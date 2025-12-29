30th Festival of Youth Orchestras Will Feature Collaboration and Live Premiere by The Atlantic Tri-Orchestra

The Atlantic Tri-Orchestra will give the first-ever live performance of Hope Springs Eternal by Vincent Kennedy.
The 30th Festival of Youth Orchestras, presented by the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras (IAYO) will feature a landmark collaboration, and live premiere, by The Atlantic Tri-Orchestra – created through an IAYO Collaboration Grant in 2024 that brought together young musicians from Donegal Youth Orchestra, Mayo Youth Orchestra, and Coole Music Youth Orchestra for shared rehearsals, sectional work, and now performances at the 30th Festival of Youth Orchestras at the National Concert Hall on Saturday 7th February.
The Atlantic Tri-Orchestra will give the first-ever live performance of Hope Springs Eternal by Vincent Kennedy. Commissioned by IAYO during the Covid-19 pandemic and originally assembled from remote recordings submitted by 250 young musicians, the piece was first premiered on YouTube as part of the online Youth Orchestra Day of Celebration in a documentary presented by the late Seán Rocks. Its long-awaited live debut at the Festival marks a major celebratory moment for IAYO and for the young players who helped bring the piece to life.
The 30th Festival of Youth Orchestras, presented by The Irish Association of Youth Orchestras, will take place on Saturday, 7th February, at the National Concert Hall, Dublin. Marking three decades of celebrating Ireland’s vibrant youth-orchestra community, and their talented members, it will feature a great variety of music played by young people, for young people. This landmark festival will showcase hundreds of young musicians from across the country in two uplifting concerts at 1pm and 7.30pm.
The programme also features Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, Symphonic Suite from The Fellowship of the Ring, selections from Man of Steel by Hans Zimmer, traditional Irish music, original compositions from other Irish composers such as Martin Power, Katharina Baker and much more.
Other highlights include:
1pm:
7.30pm:
