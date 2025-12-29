30th Festival of Youth Orchestras Will Feature Collaboration and Live Premiere by The Atlantic Tri-Orchestra

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 30th Festival of Youth Orchestras, presented by the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras (IAYO) will feature a landmark collaboration, and live premiere, by The Atlantic Tri-Orchestra – created through an IAYO Collaboration Grant in 2024 that brought together young musicians from Donegal Youth Orchestra, Mayo Youth Orchestra, and Coole Music Youth Orchestra for shared rehearsals, sectional work, and now performances at the 30th Festival of Youth Orchestras at the National Concert Hall on Saturday 7th February.

The Atlantic Tri-Orchestra will give the first-ever live performance of Hope Springs Eternal by Vincent Kennedy. Commissioned by IAYO during the Covid-19 pandemic and originally assembled from remote recordings submitted by 250 young musicians, the piece was first premiered on YouTube as part of the online Youth Orchestra Day of Celebration in a documentary presented by the late Seán Rocks. Its long-awaited live debut at the Festival marks a major celebratory moment for IAYO and for the young players who helped bring the piece to life.

The 30th Festival of Youth Orchestras, presented by The Irish Association of Youth Orchestras, will take place on Saturday, 7th February, at the National Concert Hall, Dublin. Marking three decades of celebrating Ireland’s vibrant youth-orchestra community, and their talented members, it will feature a great variety of music played by young people, for young people. This landmark festival will showcase hundreds of young musicians from across the country in two uplifting concerts at 1pm and 7.30pm.

The programme also features Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, Symphonic Suite from The Fellowship of the Ring, selections from Man of Steel by Hans Zimmer, traditional Irish music, original compositions from other Irish composers such as Martin Power, Katharina Baker and much more.

Other highlights include:

A return of IAYO ensembles: ConCorda Chamber Orchestra and the Esker Festival Orchestra, both funded and run by IAYO, will return to the festival to mark the special 30th anniversary celebration. An ensemble from ConCorda last performed at the festival in 2015, while the Esker Festival Orchestra - created, directed and conducted by Peter Joyce – will invite previous members of the orchestra from the past 12 years to return to perform for the festival.

A celebration of Irish traditional music: Ceolfhoireann Traidisiúnta Mhúscraí – Bláth na hÓige make their Festival debut, performing a newly composed piece by Martin Power. Their participation reflects IAYO’s expanded membership criteria, now welcoming traditional music ensembles.

Full 2026 Festival Programme:

1pm:

Atlantic Tri-Orchestra (collaboration between Donegal Youth Orchestra, Coole Music Youth Orchestra and Mayo Youth Orchestra)

Galway Youth Orchestra

ConCorda Chamber Orchestra

UCD Symphony Orchestra

7.30pm:

Ceolfhoireann Traidisiúnta Mhúscraí – Bláth na hÓige

Esker Festival Orchestra

Music Generation Ireland Harp Collective

Queen’s University Symphony Orchestra

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More