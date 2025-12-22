 tracker
Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards; Gate Theatre, Dublin Leads Favorite Theatre!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 22, 2025
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Standings

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lara Campbell - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 52%

Cameorn Menzies + Gillian Lennox - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 27%

Katie Davenport - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 12%

Ti Green - KING LEAR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 9%

Best Direction Of A Play
Róisín McBrinn - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 49%

Mary-Elaine Tynan - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG - Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin 42%

Lyndsey Turner - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 9%

Best Ensemble
POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 56%

FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 32%

THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 12%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Paul Keogan - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 40%

Michael Finneran - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG - Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin 32%

Jake Wiltshire - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 17%

Suzie Cummins - LOVESONG - Gate Theatre, Dublin 7%

Sinéad McKenna - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 4%

Best New Play Or Musical
POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 50%

THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG - Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin 50%

Best Performer In A Musical
Annette McLaughlin - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 32%

Anna-Jane Casey - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 31%

Alasdair Harvey - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 19%

Mark Dugdale - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 18%

Best Performer In A Play
Aisling O’Mara - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 70%

Claire O’Leary - THE BORROWERS - Gate Theatre, Dublin 15%

Fra Fee - THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 15%

Best Play
THE PILLOWMAN - Gate Theatre, Dublin 38%

LOVESONG - Gate Theatre, Dublin 34%

KING LEAR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 28%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aedín Cosgrove - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 54%

Niall McKeever - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera 29%

Francis O’Connor - LOVESONG - Gate Theatre, Dublin 17%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sinéad Diskin - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 72%

Andy Graham - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 28%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Rachel Stanley - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 30%

Pippa Winslow - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 24%

Lesley Garrett - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 24%

Jacqueline Dankworth - FOLLIES - Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast 22%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Hilda Fay - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 70%

Aidan Kelly - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 30%

Favorite Local Theatre
Gate Theatre, Dublin 57%

Viking Theatre, Clontarf, Dublin 3, Ireland 43%

