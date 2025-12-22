Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards; Gate Theatre, Dublin Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Ireland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ireland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Standings

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lara Campbell - POOR - Gate Theatre, Dublin 52%

FOLLIES

27%

Cameorn Menzies + Gillian Lennox -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

THE PILLOWMAN

12%

Katie Davenport -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

KING LEAR

9%

Ti Green -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

POOR

49%

Róisín McBrinn -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG

42%

Mary-Elaine Tynan -- Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin

THE PILLOWMAN

9%

Lyndsey Turner -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

POOR

56%

- Gate Theatre, Dublin

FOLLIES

32%

- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

THE PILLOWMAN

12%

- Gate Theatre, Dublin

POOR

40%

Paul Keogan -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG

32%

Michael Finneran -- Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin

FOLLIES

17%

Jake Wiltshire -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

LOVESONG

7%

Suzie Cummins -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

THE PILLOWMAN

4%

Sinéad McKenna -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

POOR

50%

- Gate Theatre, Dublin

THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG

50%

- Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin

FOLLIES

32%

Annette McLaughlin -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

FOLLIES

31%

Anna-Jane Casey -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

FOLLIES

19%

Alasdair Harvey -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

FOLLIES

18%

Mark Dugdale -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

POOR

70%

Aisling O’Mara -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

THE BORROWERS

15%

Claire O’Leary -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

THE PILLOWMAN

15%

Fra Fee -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

THE PILLOWMAN

38%

- Gate Theatre, Dublin

LOVESONG

34%

- Gate Theatre, Dublin

KING LEAR

28%

- Gate Theatre, Dublin

POOR

54%

Aedín Cosgrove -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

FOLLIES

29%

Niall McKeever -- Northern Ireland Opera

LOVESONG

17%

Francis O’Connor -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

POOR

72%

Sinéad Diskin -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

FOLLIES

28%

Andy Graham -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

FOLLIES

30%

Rachel Stanley -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

FOLLIES

24%

Pippa Winslow -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

FOLLIES

24%

Lesley Garrett -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

FOLLIES

22%

Jacqueline Dankworth -- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast

POOR

70%

Hilda Fay -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

POOR

30%

Aidan Kelly -- Gate Theatre, Dublin

57%

Gate Theatre, Dublin

43%

Viking Theatre, Clontarf, Dublin 3, Ireland

Wrong region? Click here. Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Love Theater in Ireland? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More