Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards; Gate Theatre, Dublin Leads Favorite Theatre!

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Ireland Standings
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lara Campbell
- POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
52%
Cameorn Menzies + Gillian Lennox
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
27%
Katie Davenport
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
12%
Ti Green
- KING LEAR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
9%Best Direction Of A Play
Róisín McBrinn
- POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
49%
Mary-Elaine Tynan
- THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG
- Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin
42%
Lyndsey Turner
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
9%Best Ensemble POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
56%FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
32%THE PILLOWMAN
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
12%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Paul Keogan
- POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
40%
Michael Finneran
- THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG
- Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin
32%
Jake Wiltshire
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
17%
Suzie Cummins
- LOVESONG
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
7%
Sinéad McKenna
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
4%Best New Play Or Musical POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
50%THE LIFE AND TIMES OF PADDY ARMSTRONG
- Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin
50%Best Performer In A Musical
Annette McLaughlin
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
32%
Anna-Jane Casey
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
31%
Alasdair Harvey
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
19%
Mark Dugdale
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
18%Best Performer In A Play
Aisling O’Mara
- POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
70%
Claire O’Leary
- THE BORROWERS
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
15%
Fra Fee
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
15%Best Play THE PILLOWMAN
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
38%LOVESONG
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
34%KING LEAR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
28%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aedín Cosgrove
- POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
54%
Niall McKeever
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera
29%
Francis O’Connor
- LOVESONG
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
17%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sinéad Diskin
- POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
72%
Andy Graham
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
28%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Rachel Stanley
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
30%
Pippa Winslow
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
24%
Lesley Garrett
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
24%
Jacqueline Dankworth
- FOLLIES
- Northern Ireland Opera / Grand Opera House Belfast
22%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Hilda Fay
- POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
70%
Aidan Kelly
- POOR
- Gate Theatre, Dublin
30%Favorite Local Theatre
Gate Theatre, Dublin
57%
Viking Theatre, Clontarf, Dublin 3, Ireland
43%
