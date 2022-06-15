David Keenan Performs Special Warm up Show at DeBarras This Friday

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

David Keenan is an Irish Poet, Songwriter & Musician. He has released a body of work which includes two critically acclaimed albums and a book of poetry.

Jun. 15, 2022  
David Keenan performs a very special warm up gig with his band the night before he opens for David Gray in Cork City. See him in the intimate setting of De Barra's Clonakilty, with his full band, this Friday 17th June.

His second album "WHAT THEN?" released in 2021 is a stunning follow-up to his acclaimed 2020 debut "A Beginner's Guide To Bravery". Keenan has continued with new output in 2022 by releasing single "Good Friday" ahead of London shows and an Irish headline date in Dublin's Olympia Theatre with his band in May. Festivals, tours and more new releases await as the year progresses.

'It would seem everything this singer-songwriter touches is imbued with an Rimbaud-esque uncompromising artistry, marked by a fearless, folk foundation. "Heroic folk-punk surrealist vulnerability with a dash of theosophical exploration," is how he describes his sound. We just love it' Spin Magazine

Good Friday Official Video:

Limited tickets available, €20, available from debarra.ie



