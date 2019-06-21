THE STATE OF CLAY IN INDIANA Calls for Artist Entrants

The State of Clay in Indiana exhibition will be held in conjunction with the inaugural Indiana Potters Conference hosted by Purdue University Fort Wayne, in partnership with the Michiana Pottery Tour. For more information about the conference and details on how to register to attend, please click HERE. You can also follow @indianapottersconference on Facebook for further details. The goal for this exhibition is to highlight the work of potters who have either lived or worked in the state of Indiana.

LINK TO EXHIBITION ENTRY FORM: State of Clay in Indiana

EXHIBITION DATES: Monday, Aug. 26-Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

AWARDS: The juror will select a $300 first place, a $200 second place, and a $100 third place award, as well as honorable mention awards.

ABOUT THE JUROR: Ted Neal was orn and raised in rural upstate New York and has received degrees from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (MFA 1998), Utah State University (BFA 1995), and Brigham Young University Idaho (AAS 1991). After graduate school, Ted taught as an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He moved back to Logan Utah in 2001 to take the position of technology instructor and studio coordinator for the ceramics area at Utah State University. (2001 - 2006) His work has been featured in numerous exhibitions including Earth Matters NCECA 2010 Invitational in Philadelphia, Penn.; Strictly Functional Pottery National in East Petersburg, Penn.; Forms and Shapes: The Useful Teapot at AKAR Gallery in Iowa City, Iowa; NCECA Clay National in Columbus, Ohio; 2013 NCECA Biennial "Earth/Energy" in Houston, Texas; Feats of Clay XXIII at Lincoln Arts in Lincoln, Calif.; Ferrous - Solo Exhibition in the Ann Miller Gallery at Wittenberg University; 40th Anniversary Pottery Show and Sale at The Art School at Old Church, Demarest, New Jersey; and Functional Ceramics at Ohio Craft Museum, Wayne Center for the Arts in Wooster, Ohio. Currently a studio artist, Ted has been a professor of ceramics in the School of Art at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., since 2006.

ELIGIBILITY: Open to all artists residing in the U.S., who are 18 years or older that have lived or worked in the state of Indiana at some point in their lives. The entry form will ask for the city in Indiana where you have lived/worked in or in which they are now living/working.

FEES: $30 for up to 3 entries. (Follow directions on registration site to make your payment. If payment is not completed, then your entry will be discarded.)

SIZE LIMITATIONS: Works up to 14" x 14" x 20" will be considered.

IMPORTANT DATES: Entries due: Thursday, July 25 by 5:00 p.m. Email notifications sent to all artists by August 2, 2019. Artwork is due or delivered by the week of August 12-16, 2019 (no later than August 16). Return shipping to artists by Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

SALES & COMMISSIONS: The Department of Art and Design at Purdue University will not retain any commission. Inquiries for purchases will be directed to the artist.

ENTRY GUIDELINES: All entries must be submitted using the form found at http://bit.ly/StateofClayIN

Entry fee payment will be made through the form as directed.

FILE FORMAT: JPEG only, no larger than 2MB each. Please upload your images with the following file names: 01_lastname_title of artwork, 02 lastname_title of artwork, 03_lastname_title of artwork. (i.e. 01_green_Teapot)

OTHER REQUIREMENTS: All works must be ready to be displayed on pedestals or hung on the wall.

SHIPPING AND INSURANCE:

All artists selected to exhibit their artwork will receive a $15 credit card reimbursement for their participation to cover shipping costs. Please allow up to six weeks for the reimbursement to appear on your credit card statement. Artists will be responsible for paying for all shipping costs upfront to and from the gallery. Artists must include a prepaid return label via FedEx, UPS or USPS in their shipment. Artists are responsible for covering the cost of insurance while the artwork is in transit.

Shipped work must be packaged in a reusable carton, box, or crate. The Department of Art and Design will not provide packing materials.



· Artist will waive all claims against Purdue University Fort Wayne for any damages, losses or claims to artwork, whether known or unknown, which arise out of participation in the activity. The Artist will release Purdue University Fort Wayne for damage of artwork regardless of whether or not caused in whole or part by negligence or other fault.

Hand-delivery arranged upon request by contacting greens@pfw.edu prior to delivery. A high resolution .jpg of selected work will be required and requested once accepted for catalogue and promotional media use. Loan agreements will be provided and will be emailed with your acceptance notice. Signed agreement must accompany the artwork or be emailed prior to receipt.

ACCEPTED WORKS WILL BE SHIPPED TO:

Purdue University Fort Wayne

Seth Green (State of Clay)

Department of Art and Design

2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.

Visual Arts Building 117

Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805





