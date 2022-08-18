Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK Will Make Indiana Debut at IndyFringe

Performances run August 19-27, 2022.

Indianapolis News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  

THE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK Will Make Indiana Debut at IndyFringe

Writer/Performer Victoria Montalbano presents her solo show, The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams at the IndyFringe Theatre Festival. The show will run in Venue 3 at the District Theatre, 627 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204. In 1997, 13-year-old Victoria Montalbano was introduced to her perfect man, Han Solo, and she's been looking for him ever since. Watch her grow from awkward theatre kid to professional out of work actress while swiping her way through a galaxy far, far away!

WHAT: The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams

WHO: Written and Performed by: Victoria Montalbano

Directed: Vincent J. Greco

Costume Design: Emily Nelson

WHEN:

9:00 PM Friday, August 19

7:00 PM Sunday, August 2

7:15 PM Thursday, August 25

12:00 PM Saturday, August 27

WHERE: Venue 3 at the District Theatre, 627 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

HOW MUCH: $20 General Admission; $14 Student; $17 Groups of 10+

RUNNING TIME: 60 Minutes

TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192073®id=89&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Findyfringe.org%2Fperformance%2F2022-fringe-princess-strikes-back%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

SHOW WEBSITE: http://www.victorianotvicky.com/the-princess-strikes-back.html

VICTORIA MONTALBANO is a Chicago-based actress, writer, storyteller, and producer. Her stories have been featured at STORY CLUB CHICAGO, UNIVERSAL SOUND, TENX9 CHICAGO, WE HAVE QUESTIONS, POUR ONE OUT, and more. The critically acclaimed, The Princess Strikes Back is her debut solo show. Since its world premiere in 2021, the show has been produced by the Elgin Fringe, Theatre Crude, the Chicago Circus and Performing Arts Festival, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival, and the Orlando Fringe Festival. As an actress she has performed in Storefront Theatres all over Chicago, including Redtwist Theatre, Pegasus Theatre and Pride Arts, and was part of the iO Chicago improv team, Plus-Prov. Selected Theatre: Twelfth Night (Olivia), The Comedy of Errors (Dromio of Syracuse), Arms and the Man (Louka), and Tony n' Tina's Wedding (Donna/Terry). Film: Cupid's Chokehold, B.A.D.D., Cancel This Movie. TV/New Media: Apartment 101, Chi-Nannigans, The Studio. Podcast: Co-host Now Kiss! A Shipping Podcast. VICTORIA has a degree in Drama from Syracuse University. More info at: www.VictoriaNotVicky.com





More Hot Stories For You


THE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK Will Make Indiana Debut at IndyFringeTHE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK Will Make Indiana Debut at IndyFringe
August 18, 2022

Writer/Performer Victoria Montalbano presents her solo show, The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams at the IndyFringe Theatre Festival.
Rock Garage Debuts at Carmel International Arts Festival Next MonthRock Garage Debuts at Carmel International Arts Festival Next Month
August 18, 2022

Rock Garage is set to show off some of the bands that they have helped form. They are a business providing music lessons as well as helping to place those who are looking to become part of a band. Rock Garage will bring together these bands at Carmel, Indiana's International Arts Festival September 24 and 25, 2022.
Actors Theatre of Indiana Kicks Off Their 2022-2023 Season With NUNSENSE!Actors Theatre of Indiana Kicks Off Their 2022-2023 Season With NUNSENSE!
August 15, 2022

Actors Theatre of Indiana has announced the first show for their 2022-2023 season – NUNSENSE: A musical. With book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggins, this hilarious musical comedy is a delightful way to begin the latest season.
JEWEL BOX REVUE 2022 Comes to IndyFringe Festival This MonthJEWEL BOX REVUE 2022 Comes to IndyFringe Festival This Month
August 8, 2022

Long before there was RuPaul, there was the Jewel Box Revue. This legendary, gender-bending performance troupe will come to life when Klein & Alvarez Productions, LLC presents “Jewel Box Revue 2022” at IndyFringe Theatre Festival in downtown Indianapolis over three weekends, August 18-September 4.  
Gaby Albo & Samuel Garnica to Star as Gloria & Emilio Estefan in the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!Gaby Albo & Samuel Garnica to Star as Gloria & Emilio Estefan in the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!
August 2, 2022

Gaby Albo and Samuel Garnica will star as Gloria and Emilio Estefan in the brand new non-equity national touring production of the Broadway musical, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN.