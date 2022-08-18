THE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK Will Make Indiana Debut at IndyFringe

Writer/Performer Victoria Montalbano presents her solo show, The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams at the IndyFringe Theatre Festival. The show will run in Venue 3 at the District Theatre, 627 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204. In 1997, 13-year-old Victoria Montalbano was introduced to her perfect man, Han Solo, and she's been looking for him ever since. Watch her grow from awkward theatre kid to professional out of work actress while swiping her way through a galaxy far, far away!

WHAT: The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams

WHO: Written and Performed by: Victoria Montalbano

Directed: Vincent J. Greco

Costume Design: Emily Nelson

WHEN:

9:00 PM Friday, August 19

7:00 PM Sunday, August 2

7:15 PM Thursday, August 25

12:00 PM Saturday, August 27

WHERE: Venue 3 at the District Theatre, 627 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

HOW MUCH: $20 General Admission; $14 Student; $17 Groups of 10+

RUNNING TIME: 60 Minutes

TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192073®id=89&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Findyfringe.org%2Fperformance%2F2022-fringe-princess-strikes-back%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

SHOW WEBSITE: http://www.victorianotvicky.com/the-princess-strikes-back.html

VICTORIA MONTALBANO is a Chicago-based actress, writer, storyteller, and producer. Her stories have been featured at STORY CLUB CHICAGO, UNIVERSAL SOUND, TENX9 CHICAGO, WE HAVE QUESTIONS, POUR ONE OUT, and more. The critically acclaimed, The Princess Strikes Back is her debut solo show. Since its world premiere in 2021, the show has been produced by the Elgin Fringe, Theatre Crude, the Chicago Circus and Performing Arts Festival, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival, and the Orlando Fringe Festival. As an actress she has performed in Storefront Theatres all over Chicago, including Redtwist Theatre, Pegasus Theatre and Pride Arts, and was part of the iO Chicago improv team, Plus-Prov. Selected Theatre: Twelfth Night (Olivia), The Comedy of Errors (Dromio of Syracuse), Arms and the Man (Louka), and Tony n' Tina's Wedding (Donna/Terry). Film: Cupid's Chokehold, B.A.D.D., Cancel This Movie. TV/New Media: Apartment 101, Chi-Nannigans, The Studio. Podcast: Co-host Now Kiss! A Shipping Podcast. VICTORIA has a degree in Drama from Syracuse University. More info at: www.VictoriaNotVicky.com