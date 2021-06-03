THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT is Now Streaming From Indiana Repertory Theatre

Indiana Repertory Theatre is now streaming The House That Jack Built by James Still and directed by Janet Allen.

The production streams through June 20. Virtual tickets are $30.

Jack is gone, but his family gathers for Thanksgiving. Delicious aromas carry with them painful memories. Flowing wine dislodges hidden resentments. Old stories evoke shared laughter-and silent tears. This award-winning play by the IRT's own playwright-in-residence returns with all its heart, tenderness, joy, and sorrow, reminding us we must accept the past before we can embrace the present.

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.irtlive.com/plays-and-events/2020-2021-Season/the-house-that-jack-built.