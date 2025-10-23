Songbook Academy Holiday Concert Returns in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Great American Songbook Foundation invites audiences to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with the return of Songbook Academy Sings the Songs of the Season, a cabaret-style holiday concert featuring alumni of the Songbook Academy. Performances will take place at 4 and 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22, at the Payne & Mencias Palladium at Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts.

Back by popular demand, this annual concert has become a community tradition, bringing together talented young vocalists who have participated in the annual Songbook Academy summer intensive, the Songbook Foundation's flagship educational program. Many of these alumni, now studying or performing professionally across the country, return home for the holidays to share timeless classics and festive favorites in this heartwarming celebration of music and seasonal traditions.

This year, the performances move to the Payne & Mencias Palladium, offering expanded seating while preserving the intimate, immersive, cabaret-style experience audiences love. Guests will be seated on stage and in the Choral Terrace behind the stage, with alumni performing against the beautiful backdrop of the concert hall.

“There's something magical about seeing these young artists return to the very stage where their Songbook journey began,” said Renée La Schiazza, Director of Programs and an alumna of the Songbook Academy. “It's not just a performance – it's a reunion and a reminder of how music connects us at this special time of year.”

The concert will again feature longtime Songbook Academy music director Mel Shore, known for her exceptional versatility as a pianist, Hammond B3 organist and arranger. Audiences can expect a festive evening filled with heart, talent and holiday spirit, featuring Songbook Academy alumni from local high schools, Indiana universities and prestigious arts programs throughout the country, including the Eastman School of Music and the NYU Tisch School of the Arts.