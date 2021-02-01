Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Storytelling Arts of Indiana to Share Stories Of The Bicultural Experience

Tickets are on sale now for “Two Homes, One Heart” on Saturday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom.  

Feb. 1, 2021  

Storytelling Arts of Indiana will host an online show that highlights and personalizes stories of our nation's immigrants and their children, who navigate their lives between the two worlds of their heritage culture and adopted country. Tickets are on sale now for "Two Homes, One Heart" on Saturday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Two acclaimed storytelling artists join forces to offer an evening filled with humor, charm, and elegance. Japanese-born Motoko and Colombian-American Jasmin Cardenas will grip your heart with intimate and lively tales about their bicultural experiences.

Saturday, February 20, 2021, 7:00 p.m., online via Zoom. Tickets are $20 for an individual, $30 for a household and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.


