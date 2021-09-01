Storytelling Arts of Indiana Returns with 34th Season This Month

After more than a year of crushing cancellations and darkened theatres, Storytelling Arts of Indiana is eager to kick off its 34th season with live shows, while still giving cautious fans the option to watch from home.

Pandemic safety protocols will be in place at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center for "Pedaling Hard on the Cycle of Life" told by Dolores Hydock on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Tickets are on sale now for the in-person performance and livestream.

What goes around comes around, one thing leads to another, and whether it's diet fads, fashion, or technology trends, everything old is new again. Hydock will deliver an evening of funny, affectionate, and mostly true stories about the cycle of life that keeps us all pedaling as hard as we can.

Tickets are $20 for an individual online or in person, $35 for a household to watch online and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.