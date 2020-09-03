Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents Stories to Unite Us

This event will be presented in loving memory of Frances Long, a loyal and generous volunteer.

Storytelling Arts of Indiana kicks off its 33rd season with a timely show amid the nation's racial unrest, "Who Gets to Call this Home?" told by Susan O'Halloran, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic and government restrictions on large gatherings, the show will be moved from its regular stage at Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center to the computer via Zoom, with ASL interpretation for hearing-impaired guests. This event will be presented in loving memory of Frances Long, a loyal and generous volunteer, who left the nonprofit organization a legacy gift after her recent passing to give the gift of storytelling to future generations.

O'Halloran's stories take us on a journey from her front porch on the southside of Chicago to the wider world of international refugee crises and big-city, racial politics. Through humorous, touching and thought-provoking original stories, O'Halloran leads us to celebrate our less-than-perfect families, our own uncertain attempts to make a difference, and moments from our country's history that we rarely hear about, of which we can be proud.

Tickets are $20 for an individual, $30 for a household and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org or by calling 317-232-1882.

O'Halloran is a story artist, writer, television personality and keynote speaker. Her stories focus on family, a sense of place and how our past affects our present and future. She is the author of six books and a producer for videos and storytelling performances focused on race and ethnicity, including "Black, White and Brown: Tribes & Bridges" at Steppenwolf Theatre and "More Alike than Not: Stories of Three Americans - Catholic, Jewish and Muslim."

O'Halloran has appeared on PBS and ABC's Nightline and in The New York Times and Chicago Tribune. She is a frequent performer at the International Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tennessee and a featured speaker for the National Storytelling Network, which awarded her the prestigious Circle of Excellence award in 2011.

Chicago Reader says "O'Halloran has mastered the Irish art of telling stories that are funny and heart-wrenching at the same time."

