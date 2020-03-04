Storytelling Arts of Indiana Announces STORIES THAT SING Featuring Kate Campbell March 14

Storytelling Arts of Indiana is proud to partner with listening-room venues Indy Folk Series and Indy Acoustic Cafe Series to stage "Stories that Sing featuring Kate Campbell" on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center.

Kate Campbell is best known for writing and singing memorable folk songs infused with undercurrents of Delta blues, folk, pop, and country that originate from a musical landscape spanning the less-traveled back roads from Nashville to Muscle Shoals to Memphis.

Thanks to the generous sponsorship of the law firm Barnes & Thornburg, LLP, Central Indiana audiences will be treated to the Nashville recording artist's critically acclaimed songs and spoken-word stories that emphasize a sense of place, race, and religion, spotlighting the complex issues of the South. Campbell's endearing, clear-water vocal delivery and eloquent storytelling have drawn repeated comparisons to such bastions of the Southern literary tradition as Flannery O'Connor, Eudora Welty, and William Faulkner. The Chicago Daily Herald described her as a "world-class singer-songwriter."

Tickets can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org or by calling 317-232-1882.





Related Articles Shows View More Indianapolis Stories

More Hot Stories For You