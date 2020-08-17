Myers Dinner Theatre Presents LITTLE WOMEN

Myers Dinner Theatre recently reopened on June 28 after being closed due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Myers Dinner Theatre continues their 2020 season with Little Women the Musical, as announced in a recent press release.

The show runs from August 14 to September 6 at 108 North Water Street in Hillsboro.

Little Women, the Musical is the stage version of Louisa May Alcott's timeless classic novel. The show follows the saga of the March sisters-Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy-as they grow up in Civil War America. Little Women features a book by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein.

Located in quaint Hillsboro, Indiana, we've been offering theater enthusiasts, families, and bus groups quality entertainment and homemade meals for nearly a quarter of a century! Our season features six Broadway musicals and three Plays, carefully selected to stay consistent with our Mission Statement, and what our patrons want to see. In addition to top-caliber entertainment, our guests enjoy delicious home-cooked food made with love and high-quality ingredients. Our menus are always tailored to the performance, providing guests with an experience that can't be beat! The intimate, 145-seat theater has excellent sight-lines and acoustics, and we hope you'll feel right at home, or at least like you're visiting Grandma and Grandpa. You will always be greeted with a smile and treated like family!

