Indy Drag Theatre to Present CLUE: A DRAG PARODY at The District Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Indy Drag Theatre will debut its adaptation of the beloved board game and cult classic film Clue in a dazzling new drag parody. Clue: A Drag Parody opens Friday, August 1 at 8:00 p.m. at The District Theatre and runs August 1â€“3 and August 7â€“10.

Following past hit productions including Carrie: A Drag Parody Musical and Shrek: A Drag Parody, IDT once again brings its signature blend of theater and drag to the stageâ€”this time in a murder mystery romp that promises chaos, camp, and plenty of surprises. The show invites audiences to join in the fun as they try to determine which of the eccentric guests is the culprit behind a mysterious benefactor's untimely death.

For those unfamiliar with the plot, six strangers are invited to a dinner party at a secluded mansion. But when the host begins blackmailing the guests and then turns up dead, the evening spirals into a hilarious game of whodunnit. With multiple possible endings and a rotating series of twists, each performance will offer something new.

This production, like all IDT parodies, fuses the theatrical with the fabulous. Audiences can expect references to iconic moments from the Clue film, mixed with queer culture, pop music, and unexpected drag twists.

Indy Drag Theatre was co-founded in 2022 by Blair St. Clair and April RosÃ© in Indianapolis, IN. The company is comprised of colorful, queer Hoosiers who believe in the magic of theater and performance. Its mission is to create inclusive spaces for LGBTQIA+ storytelling in the local community. Previous parodies have included Into the Woods, Legally Blonde, and Sweeney Todd.

IDT continues to push the boundaries of traditional drag and theater, offering audiences a celebration of identity, humor, and creativity.

Tickets for Clue: A Drag Parody are now available on the Indy Drag Theatre website.