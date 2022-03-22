INDIANA NIGHT LIVE Comes to Lawrence's Theater at the Fort Next Month

Betty Rage Productions presents a sketch comedy show, "Indiana Night Live!" It's just like Saturday Night Live, but better, because it's local. The show will feature original sketches, hilarious actors, and the musical stylings of in-house band, The King's Paige and the Fanny Packs. Indiana Funniest Comic 2021 finalist, Gwen Sunkel, will host the show.

Performances are Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, 2022, 7:30 p.m. at Arts for Lawrence's Theater at the Fort, 8950 Otis Ave., Indianapolis.

Tickets: General admission: $20, Seniors (65+), military and students: $15 and can be purchased at ArtsforLawrence.org/tickets or at the door. (Show is recommended for ages 17+.)