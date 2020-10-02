Howard L. Schrott Center for the Arts Presents ANTIGONE

Performances take place November 5-7, 2020.

A student production of Antigone by Sophocles will be presented at Howard L. Schrott Center for the Arts.

The proudction is adapted and directed by Madeline Sayet, Christel DeHaan Visiting International Theatre Artist (VITA).

Visiting International Theatre Artist, Madeline Sayet, who developed the script with Butler Theatre Majors. The resulting production will bring this timeless tragedy to life in ways that speak to the younger generation and to us all.

Tickets are available online only in advance. There will be no walkup ticket sales. Livestream details will also be coming soon.

Purchase tickets at https://butlerartscenter.org/performance/antigone/.

