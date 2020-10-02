Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Howard L. Schrott Center for the Arts Presents ANTIGONE

Article Pixel

Performances take place November 5-7, 2020.

Oct. 2, 2020  

A student production of Antigone by Sophocles will be presented at Howard L. Schrott Center for the Arts.

Performances take place November 5-7, 2020.

The proudction is adapted and directed by Madeline Sayet, Christel DeHaan Visiting International Theatre Artist (VITA).

Visiting International Theatre Artist, Madeline Sayet, who developed the script with Butler Theatre Majors. The resulting production will bring this timeless tragedy to life in ways that speak to the younger generation and to us all.

Tickets are available online only in advance. There will be no walkup ticket sales. Livestream details will also be coming soon.

Purchase tickets at https://butlerartscenter.org/performance/antigone/.


Related Articles View More Indianapolis Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Andy Karl and Orfeh Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: See the First Trailer for Reimagined COME FROM AWAY In Sweden
  • Shoshana Bean to Present BROADWAY MY WAY On BroadwayWorld Events October 23rd
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of The Skivvies' Upcoming Performance at Birdland!