Final Week to Apply for Carmel International Arts Festival 2022

The Carmel International Arts Festival for 2022 is scheduled to take place September 24 and 25, 2022 in the Carmel Arts & Design District. The deadline for artists to register is rapidly approaching with the final day for registration February 27, 2022.

This major festival in Carmel brings more than 100 amazingly talented artists from around the country and nearly 30,000 people to a 2-day event in the Arts & Design District. The artists specialize in 9 different mediums including glass, 2D, 3D, paint, jewelry, photography, fiber, ceramics and wood.

The artists are set up along the two main arteries of the Arts & Design District in Carmel: Main Street and Range Line Road. The community is presented with the finest samplings to purchase and take home.

Each artist goes through a juried process to ensure their art is unique, not mass produced, and the highest of quality. The artwork is judged at the festival and awards are issued to the artists.

Additionally, the festival supports their mission through the awarding of several financial scholarships to local high school students. These scholarships are awarded based on artwork submitted to the student art show that is also presented during the festival.

Artists can visit the website at https://www.carmelartsfestival.org/artist-application/ to register.

Click here for more information on the event.

Registrants will be notified on April 17, 2022 if they have been accepted to participate.