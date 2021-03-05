Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Caregiver Workshop Explores Benefits Of Music For Seniors

Group music programming for older adults promotes social engagement, cognitive stimulation and more.

Mar. 5, 2021  

Caregivers, healthcare professionals and others who work with older adults can learn the benefits of music-based activities through an upcoming online workshop presented by the Great American Songbook Foundation and its Perfect Harmony program.

The two-day 2021 Perfect Harmony Virtual Workshop is scheduled 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 25, and Friday, March 26. Titled An Intro to Music for Care Partners, the event offers an opportunity to learn about the benefits of music for older adults, connect with others in the elder-care community, and master simple techniques and musical exercises that can create positive, shared experiences with loved ones or community residents.

The year's featured speaker is Meredith Hamons, MT-BC, board-certified music therapist and founder of North Austin Music Therapy in Texas. She is a nationally recognized speaker and author of Musically Engaged Seniors: 40 Session Plans and Resources for a Vibrant Music Therapy Program (2013) and co-author of Music, Memory, and Meaning: How to Effectively Use Music to Connect with Aging Loved Ones.

The presentations will take place via Zoom teleconferencing, and participants also will gain access to online materials including how-to videos, activity outlines, song playlists and other resources. The cost is $15, with discounts available for groups or students. Registration and more information are available at TheSongbook.org/PHvirtual or by contacting Director of Programs Renée La Schiazza at (317) 844-5832 or rlaschiazza@TheSongbook.org.


