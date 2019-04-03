Broadway In Indianapolis And Sun King Announce Ba-Na-Na-Na (Do-Do-Do-Do-Do) in Honor of WAITRESS

Broadway in Indianapolis and Sun King Brewery announce the creation of Ba-Na-Na-Na (Do-Do-Do-Do-Do), a Sun King seasonal beer to celebrate the upcoming engagement of WAITRESS in Indianapolis! Ba-Na-Na-Na (Do-Do-Do-Do-Do) will be available at all Sun King locations beginning April 19 with a special Tapping Event at Sun King Indianapolis Brewery and Tap Room (135 North College Avenue) on April 18 beginning at 6 pm.

Ba-Na-Na-Na (Do-Do-Do-Do-Do), inspired by the Banana Cream Daydream Pie in the WAITRESS Pie Recipe Cookbook, has a Hefeweizen base with an actual banana cream pie added to the mash! It includes finishing touches of toffee and bananas to truly inspire the traditional banana cream pie flavor.

In partnership with WFYI, Broadway in Indianapolis and Sun King Brewery, "The Telling of the Pie" contest will be held at the Sun King Indianapolis Brewery and Tap Room on Thursday, April 18 from 5-8 pm in conjunction with the tapping of Ba-Na-Na-Na (Do-Do-Do-Do-Do). Six local pie-baking finalists will compete to win tickets to see WAITRESS at Old National Centre, among other prizes from WFYI-FM and Sun King.

Ba-Na-Na-Na (Do-Do-Do-Do-Do) is the eighth beer created by Sun King for a touring Broadway in Indianapolis production. The partnership's inaugural Million Dollar Brewski was created in 2011 for the engagement of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. In 2013, American Idiot IPA was crafted to celebrate the raucous, in-your-face production of AMERICAN IDIOT. 2014's Cara Mia was the dark and sexy brew made exclusively for THE ADDAMS FAMILY. ALAKAZAM was the blonde stout that mystified taste buds in honor of the magical spectacular, THE ILLUSIONISTS in 2015. Guy Meets Girl was a delicate balance of Czech and Irish influences that came together in 2016 to convey the complicated raw emotion of ONCE. Heart and Sole, was uniquely choreographed for the performance of KINKY BOOTS. And Feel the Earth was brewed last season for BEAUTIFUL -The Carole King Musical.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. "WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly and "a monumental contribution to Broadway!" according to Marie Claire. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

WAITRESS will play 8 performances at Old National Centre in Indianapolis April 23-28, 2019. Tickets are available at the Old National Centre Box Office, at www.BroadwayinIndianapolis.com, and www.ticketmaster.com. The performance schedule will be Tuesday-Thursday evening at 7:30 pm, Friday at 8 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday at 1 pm and 6:30 pm. WAITRESS is part of the Broadway in Indianapolis 2018-2019 series.





