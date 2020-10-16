Bloomington Librarian Shares Kitchen-Table Stories and Musical Memories

The event will take place Sunday, November 8.

Storytelling Arts of Indiana is pleased to host the newest offering in the Frank Basile Emerging Stories series, "The Sunny Side of Virginia Street: Kitchen-table stories & musical memories," told by Christina Jones on November 8, 2020 online via Zoom.

Jones weaves existing family stories with historical facts or competing recollections with the music of Hoosier legend Hoagy Carmichael, played by her mother, Tina Schutte, who is a professional musician in Evansville. In her story, Jones will answer the following questions: Was her great-great-grandfather impeached from the Vanderburgh County Council? Did her great-grandfather really know Hoagy Carmichael? Could her grandfather's family be traced or were they too poor and uneducated to even be counted? Jones researched her story at the Willard Library in Evansville, as well as the Indiana Memory collections through the Indiana State Library.

"The Sunny Side of Virginia Street: Kitchen-table stories & musical memories" told by Christina Jones, Sunday, November 8, 2020, 4:00 - 5:00 p.mOnline via Zoom. Tickets are $15 for an individual, $25 for a household and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.

