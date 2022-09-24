Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Betty Rage Productions to Present INDIANA NIGHT LIVE! FALL-O-WEEN in October

Performances are Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m

Sep. 24, 2022  
Betty Rage Productions to Present INDIANA NIGHT LIVE! FALL-O-WEEN in October

Betty Rage Productions will present a sketch comedy show, "Indiana Night Live! Fall-o-ween." It's just like Saturday Night Live, but local. Hosted by comedian Jetta V., the show will feature original sketches and the musical stylings of Paige Scott and Dave Pelsue.

"Indiana Night Live! Fall-o-ween" will have performances on Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at Arts for Lawrence's Theater at the Fort, 8950 Otis Ave., Indianapolis.

General admission: $20, Seniors (65+), military and students: $15 and can be purchased at ArtsforLawrence.org/tickets or at the door. (Show is recommended for ages 17+.)


