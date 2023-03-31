Beth Leavel, Liz Callaway & More to Join Sondheim Celebration at The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Join Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly, the ISO, and special guests as they pay homage to Broadway's master composer, Stephen Sondheim, by exploring his collection of music from Sunday in the Park with George, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Company, and more! Broadway talent Liz Callaway (Merrily We Roll Along, Cats), Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom) Ben Crawford (Big Fish, Phantom of the Opera), Jim Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo), and Katie Swaney (ISO's Broadway Standing Ovations, ISO's Broadway Under the Stars) round out our cast of featured vocalists in this musical tribute to a true Broadway legend.

Performances begin at 8 p.m. Friday, May 12; and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

For more information regarding the policies of the Hilbert Circle Theatre, please visit the ISO website.

About Jack Everly

Jack Everly is the Principal Pops Conductor of the Indianapolis and Baltimore Symphony Orchestras, Naples Philharmonic Orchestra, and the National Arts Centre Orchestra (Ottawa). He has conducted the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the San Francisco Symphony, the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, and the Seattle Symphony. Everly recently extended his contract with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra through 2026, when he will assume the role of Principal Pops Conductor Emeritus. He will continue to be the music director of the AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration, the nation's largest symphonic holiday production in the country. He led the ISO in its first Pops recording, Yuletide Celebration, Volume One. Some of his other recordings include In The Presence featuring the Czech Philharmonic and Daniel Rodriguez; Sandi Patty's Broadway Stories; the soundtrack to Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame; and Everything's Coming Up Roses: The Overtures of Jule Styne.

About Liz Callaway

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for five years appeared as Grizabella in Cats.

Off-Broadway credits include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), Marry Me a Little, and Brownstone. She also appeared in A Stephen Sondheim Evening, the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, and Inside the Actor's Studio: Stephen Sondheim.

Regional and international credits include the one-person play Every Brilliant Thing, Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, Eva Peron in Evita, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, and the European premiere of Sondheim on Sondheim at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, Beauty and the Beast, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant.

Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Vietnam, Australia, China, and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams, and the legendary Johnny Mathis.

About Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel is a Tony Award-winning stage and screen actor. She recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the Broadway-bound new musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, directed by Anna Shapiro and featuring music by Sir Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub, and a book by Kate Wetherhead.

Most recently, Beth was seen on Broadway as Dee Dee Allen in The Prom, for which she was nominated for Tony, New York Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Awards. She received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and LA Drama Critics Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone. Beth also received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby, It's You.

On Broadway, Beth also originated the roles of June Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War, and Tess in Crazy For You. Other Broadway credits include Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street, Ellie in Hal Prince's Show Boat, and Anytime Annie (her Broadway debut) in 42nd Street.

Other New York credits include starring as Lucille in the New York City Center Encores! production of No, No, Nanette, as well as the off-Broadway productions of Lone Star Love and Standing on Ceremony: The Gay Marriage Plays.

About Ben Crawford

Ben Crawford started his Broadway career when he covered the roles of Jean Valjean and Javert in the Broadway revival of LES MISERABLES at the Broadhurst Theatre. Since then he's played the titular character in Shrek, been a big bully in Big Fish, ran around like a sane lunatic in On the Twentieth Century, fathered a spoiled brat in Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, and is now blessed to be the Phantom in Broadway's Phantom of the Opera, which marked its 35th anniversary on Broadway. Ben's other credits include 110 in the Shade, Hello, Dolly!, Assassins, Merrily We Roll Along, South Pacific, and Oklahoma! Check out Ben's EP Electronic Pandemic on all streaming platforms.

About Jim Hogan

Jim Hogan is thrilled to return to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra! Jim is currently making his Broadway Debut in Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire's highly acclaimed new musical Kimberly Akimbo, based on the Pulitzer Prize winning play of the same name. National touring credits include Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera, and Spring Awakening. Regional credits include The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Voice of Quasimodo), Memphis (Huey), and The Circus in Winter (Gordon). When Jim's not performing on Broadway or with Symphony Orchestras across the U.S. and Canada, he's a member of internet-sensation vocal group, T.3 (@t.3official)! They made their mark on social media platforms like Tiktok and Instagram with inventive arrangements of Disney, Broadway, and pop songs leading them to a successful run on NBC's America's Got Talent, opening for Jay Leno's Comedy Tour, and appearing in the AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration! They signed a record deal with Warner Music and their debut album will drop later this year.

About Katie Swaney

Katie Swaney graduated from Indiana University in 2020 with her BFA in musical theatre and minor in arts management. For The Argyle Theatre: West Side Story (Graziella). For Arizona Broadway Theatre: Gypsy (Dainty June/Louise US), Chicago (Ensemble/Roxie US). For Bigfork Summer Playhouse: Bonnie and Clyde (Bonnie), Jersey Boys (Mary/Ensemble), 9 to 5 (Ensemble/Dance Captain/Doralee US). For Cardinal Stage Company: Newsies (Katherine/Dance Captain). Katie also recently performed as a featured artist with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and the Naples Philharmonic.

About the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, at home and thriving in the heart of Indianapolis, offers an exceptional artistic and musical experience. The orchestra is open to all and dedicated to creating an inclusive and innovative experiential environment that is inspiring, educational, and welcoming. The ISO celebrates historically beloved performances while engaging audiences by introducing new voices through programming including the DeHaan Classical Series, the Printing Partners Pops Series, the holiday traditions of AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration and the popular Film Series presented by Bank of America. For more information, visit the ISO website.

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

45 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Hours: M-F 10am-5pm and 2 hours before each performance

317-639-4300