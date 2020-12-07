Beef & Boards Plans 2021 Reopening

Although Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre remains uncharacteristically closed this holiday season, plans are underway for a reopening in the new year.

"We plan to reopen in March," said Doug Stark, owner. "We are eager to get back to doing what we love - entertaining our audiences!"

Starting the theatre's 48th season will be the audience favorite, Smoke on the Mountain. One of the most popular shows at Beef & Boards, Smoke on the Mountain is the story of the Singing Sanders Family, who is invited to perform at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church by its new pastor, the Rev. Oglethorpe. Filled with energetic bluegrass and Gospel tunes, unforgettable stories, and lovable characters, Smoke on the Mountain is a heartwarming reason to return to live theatre.

Originally scheduled for 2020, The Sound of Music has secured a spot in the 2021 Season. The iconic work of Rodgers and Hammerstein will be the 2021 Family Show, offering $10 discounts off tickets for kids ages 3-15. Follow the adventures of free-spirited Maria, a high-spirited novice nun, as she is sent from the convent to become a governess for seven children of Captain von Trapp in Austria during World War II. She transforms the rigid household into a place of joy and laughter, filled with music and love. The famous score includes "My Favorite Things," "The Hills are Alive," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Every Mountain," and the title tune.

After an unprecedented debut in 2017, the hair-raising hit Shear Madness returns for the summer of 2021. This "whodunnit" madcap comedy is a murder mystery solved by the audience, so it's different every performance! Comb through the clues. Question the suspects. Just don't miss this hilarious show!

Next on stage is the highly anticipated debut of Disney's Newsies at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, the Tony Award winning Disney musical, Newsies. This rousing tale is set in turn-of-the-century New York City, where Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy, rallies the teenage "newsies" from across the city to strike against unfair conditions and fight for what's right. Songs include "Seize the Day," "Santa Fe," and "King of New York."

Also returning from the original 2020 Season is Phantom. This musical is the haunting story of the "Phantom of the Opera," lifted from the pages of Gaston Leroux's novel, and brought to the stage in a mesmerizing collaboration between Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit. Phantom is the passionate tale about the man behind the mask and his love for a woman and a world that he could never have.

Holiday productions and dates for all performances will be announced in 2021. Shows are subject to change.

Those who have 2020 VIP Memberships to Beef & Boards will have their credits and benefits extended through Nov. 21, 2021. Members will be contacted about any changes to existing reservations and updated about new reservation dates after the start of the new year.

The box office remains closed through Feb. 22, 2021. Should you need to contact Beef & Boards before that time, send an email to boxoffice@beefandboards.com.

