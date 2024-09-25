SPRING AWAKENING Extends at Rec Room Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rec Room Arts has announced the extension of the acclaimed intimate restaging of the Tony Award-winning musical SPRING AWAKENING (book and lyrics by Steven Sater, music by Duncan Sheik, based on the play by Frank Wedekind). Originally scheduled to close on Saturday, September 28th, the production has now been extended through Saturday, October 5th due to popular demand.

The production marks Rec Room Arts’ first musical in its nine-year history and is directed by Matt Hune, with music direction by John Amar and choreography by Julia Krohn.

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, SPRING AWAKENING captures the essence of adolescent anarchy, of teenagers silenced and controlled by a censoring society, and the devastating consequences of the freedom students find outside of the classroom. Based on Frank Wedekind’s controversial 19th-century expressionist play, SPRING AWAKENING explores the struggles of a puritanical society determined to dictate what is right and wrong, all set to a beloved rock score by singer-songwriter Duncan Sheik.

The complete cast of SPRING AWAKENING includes Marco Camacho, Elena Coates, Austin Colburn, Timothy Eric, Nonie Hilliard, Shannon Hoffman, Adam Kral, Kayla Meins, Megan Mottu, Camryn Nunley, Cameron O’Neil, Dariel Silva, and Jacqueline Vasquez. The production features scenic design by Stefan Azizi, costume design by Leah Smith. ChloeSue Baker is the production stage manager.

The Green Room Bar at Rec Room is open on show-nights beginning at 6:00 p.m. and closes at midnight.

