Review: WHO'S HOLIDAY at The Garden Theatre

Who's Holiday is playing one weekend only. And if you don’t go, then Cindy Lou Who will remain extra lonely. The play is a ton of fun, and Chaney Moore is the star and the only one. Sloane Teagle has crafted this show with extra care, and the sets and costumes display exceptional flair. If you have any whatsoever doubt, just read the rest of the review where I cut this rhyming stuff out!

I am hoping The Garden Theatre and Chaney Moore decide that Who's Holiday will be a Christmas tradition at the MATCH. It's really amusing to see Chaney play a “down on her luck” Cindy Lou Who, all grown up and alcoholic. And the girl is such a great comedienne that I can’t imagine anybody in this role. The rhyming scheme that the show employs for its entire runtime could get tedious quickly, but Moore doles it out with the precision of Shakespeare, and even improvises a few couplets here and there when the situation in the audience demands it. It’s easy to fall in love with her Cindy Lou Who.

The direction and design of this one are also great. I really loved the set crafted by Nicholas White. Jayson Kolbicz’s wig delivers at least half the character for the show. Sloan Teagle has directed Chaney to use the WHOLE stage and take full advantage of a three-quarter thrust when she is alone with no co-stars to fill everything else. It makes no difference; Chaney is up to the challenge of making things feel full and richly realized.

The way this insane comedy works so well is that we really love Cindy Lou Who, and I would clamor to attend her Christmas party. It has plenty of booze, food, and other libations. She’s kind of funny and sexy, and at the same time goofy and glam. It’s definitely not your usual Christmas fare, but it does make your heart grow three sizes at least.

The show is a really good time, and now maybe I can slip back into rhyme! I would love to see this one come back next year for a longer run. But come December 21st, this show is done. But maybe next year, if we ask and we ask, Chaney Moore and the Garden Theatre will be up to the task. And then we can bring our family and friends, just warn that church group that some of this offends. And I doubt any child younger than thirteen would like all the jokes that are definitely not clean! But if you are looking for a smile and a laugh, Cindy Lou Who will do so without gaffe. If Christmas comedy is something you hunt, then visit Cindy Lou, or she will call you a .... HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

Who's Holiday is only at the MATCH through the end of this weekend, so move fast. Trust me when I say, it’s a total blast. There are restaurants nearby with drinks aplenty, and it’s only one act, and tickets are not too spendy. Parking is easy if you are willing to pay, but there’s street parking too, and Uber, you may!

