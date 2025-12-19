Video: 'Blue Skies' from Irving Berlin's White Christmas at TUTS

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Get a first look at all-new video of 'Blue Skies' from White Christmas at Theatre Under the Stars. Celebrate the season with the Theatre Under The Stars production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas—the ultimate family holiday tradition! Inspired by the beloved 1954 film, this festive Broadway musical sparkles with romance, nostalgia, and show-stopping numbers like “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” and “White Christmas.”

Follow two WWII buddies turned entertainers as they team up with a pair of sisters to save a snow-covered Vermont inn—and discover the true meaning of the holidays along the way.

Performances run through December 24.

