Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; BRIGHT STAR Leads Best Musical!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

April Wheat - THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR - Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre 11%

THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR

9%

Trey Morgan Lewis -- Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre

SING OUT CABARET

8%

Angela Pinina -- Main Street Theater

HOLLIDAY FOLLIES

8%

Katie Cross -- Stageworks

MAN OF LA MANCHA

8%

Taylor Fischer -- Stageworks Theatre

AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET

5%

Jack Wheeler -- Class Act Productions

AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET

5%

Natalie Monreal -- Class Act Productions

AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET

5%

Brandon Brumfield -- Class Act Productions

PRIDE NIGHT

5%

SingOUT Cabaret -- Main Street Theatre

SINGOUT CABARET

5%

Trey Morgan Lewis -- Main Street Theater

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

4%

Cameron Collier -- Stage Right of Texas

SINGOUT CABARET

4%

Chaney Moore -- Main Street Theater

SINGOUT CABARET

4%

Brock Hatton -- Main Street Theater

LESSONS LEARNED

4%

Denise Fennel-Pasqualone -- Stages Repertory Theatre

CONCERT

4%

Sho Baraka -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

STANDUP COMEDIAN

4%

Jaron Myers -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

STANDUP COMEDIAN

3%

Marcus D. Wiley -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

STATE OF THE UNION

2%

Tre Morgan Lewis -- Morningstar Theatrical Productions

STATE OF THE UNION

1%

Dana Clark Green -- Morningstar Theatrical Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

8%

Abigail Baker -- National Youth Theater

ROCK OF AGES

6%

Keith Herrmann -- Standing Ovation Theatre

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

5%

Brandon McCormick -- The Sankofa Collective

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Kyle Craig-Bogard -- A.D. Players

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

Angela Pajestka -- Class Act Productions

HOLIDAY FOLLIES

4%

Adam W Delka -- Stageworks Theatre

ANNIE

4%

Stacy Hawking -- Stageworks

IN THE HEIGHTS

4%

William Carlos Angulo -- Theatre Under the Stars

NEWSIES

4%

Heidi Kloes -- Class Act Productions

THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE

4%

Aisha Ussery -- The Ensemble Theatre

THE CHOSEN ONES

4%

Aisha Ussery -- Thunderclap Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Tabitha Simper -- The Players Theatre

MATILDA

3%

Shea Costa -- DPAC Texas

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Kalin Black -- DPAC TEXAS

MAN OF LA MANCHA

3%

Blake Kelley -- Stageworks

THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL

2%

Monica Josette -- The Ensemble Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

Keith Herrmann -- Art Park Players

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Colton Berry -- Art Factory Houston

WAITRESS

2%

Lisa Shriver -- TUTS

ASSASSINS

2%

Courtney Chilton -- The Garden Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Jeanmarie Eck -- Art Park Players

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Chad Fontenot -- Main Street Theater for Youth

AMERICAN PSYCHO

2%

Hope Easterbrook -- Houston Broadway Theatre

THE OUTSIDERS

2%

Kevin Crouch -- Lone Star College Montgomery

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Hallie Teague Dineen -- Stage Right of Texas

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

Heika DeHart -- Class Act Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Esther Marin -- DPAC TEXAS

INCIDENT AT VICHY

5%

Blake Gutowski -- Theatre Southwest

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Leah Smith -- A.D. Players

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

4%

Kim Lee -- The Sankofa Collective

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN

4%

Joy Monroe -- Standing Ovation Theatre

AMERICAN PSYCHO

3%

Colleen Grady -- Houston Broadway Theatre

CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER

3%

Krystal Uchem -- The Ensemble Theatre

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

3%

Zoe Bullard -- Stage Right of Texas

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHINICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

Gail Eck -- Art Park Players

MR PIM PASSES BY

3%

Blake Gutkowski -- Theatre Southwest

MAN OF LA MANCHA

3%

Cassandra Zepeda -- Stageworks Theatre

THE CHOSEN ONES

3%

Deborah Anderson -- Thunderclap Productions

ANASTASIA

3%

Kat Sommers -- Alvin Community College Theatre

ANNIE

3%

DANA PIKE -- STAGEWORKS

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Jessica Morgan -- Stageworks Theatre

DAS BARBECU

2%

Clair Humme; -- Stages

ASSASSINS

2%

Ryan Richard -- The Garden Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Gail Eck -- Art Park Players

DRACULA

2%

Leah Smith -- Classical Theatre Company

RENT

2%

Colton Berry -- Art Factory Houston

THE HEARTSELLERS

2%

Gisell Rubio -- STAGES

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Hallie Teague Dineen -- Stage Right of Texas

ESTHER

2%

Eric Franzen -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

SHELTER IN PLACE

2%

Danny Siebert -- Pasadena Little Theatre

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

15%

- The Players Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

15%

- Class Act Productions

HAIRSPRAY

12%

- Art Factory Houston

NEWSIES

11%

- Class Act Productions

NUTCRACKER

9%

- DPAC Texas

DPAC’S ORIGINAL NUTCRACKER

9%

- DPAC

PANTO PINOCCHIO

8%

- Stages Theatre

DAS BARBECU

8%

- Stages

HOLIDAY FOLLIES

7%

- Stageworks

HONKY TONK LAUNDRY

4%

- STAGES

BRIGHT STAR

7%

Eric Domuret -- Spark Theater

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

6%

Alric Davis -- The Sankofa Collective

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Carla Prescott -- National Youth Theater

THE CHOSEN ONES

4%

Aisha Ussery -- Thunderclap Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Sarah Norris -- A.D. Players

THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE

4%

Aisha Ussery -- The Ensemble Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Natalie Monreal -- Class Act Productions

THE WEDDING SINGER

4%

Adam W. Delka -- Stageworks

ANNIE

3%

Stacy Hawking -- Stageworks Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

3%

Shea Costa -- DPAC

SISTER ACT

3%

Alric Davis -- Art Park Players

IN THE HEIGHTS

3%

William Carlos Angulo -- Theatre Under the Stars

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

3%

Alric Davis -- The Sankofa Collective

HOLLIDAY FOLLIES

3%

Adam W. Delka -- Stageworks

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Randy Packer -- The Players Theatre

BLOOD BROTHERS

2%

Chase Waites -- Lone Star College Montgomery

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Christopher Tennison -- ACC Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Jonathan Hoff -- DPAC

ASSASSINS

2%

Logan Vaden -- The Garden Theatre

NEWSIES

2%

Keith Brumfield -- Class Act Productions

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Cassandra Zepeda -- Stageworks Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Shea Costa -- DPAC

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

Ashlie Driver -- The Players Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Hallie Teague Dineen -- Stage Right of Texas

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Cash Carpenter -- Lonestar College North Harris

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

6%

Jonathan Hoff -- DPAC TEXAS

CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER

5%

Allie Woods Jr. -- The Ensemble Theatre

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN

5%

Christopher Lowe -- Standing Ovation Theatre

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

5%

Aaron Brown -- 4th Wall Theatre Company

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

4%

Cardero Berryman -- The Sankofa Collective

EVERYTHING RISES

4%

Andrew Roblyer -- University of Houston

INCIDENT AT VICHY

4%

John Patterson -- Theatre Southwest

THE OUTSIDERS

4%

Chase Waites -- Lone Star College Montgomery

NIGHTWATCH

3%

Stephanie Patrisso -- Standing Ovation Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

3%

David Eck -- Art Park Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Cash Shipman -- Playhouse 1960

COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY

3%

Eileen J. Morris -- The Ensemble Theatre

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

3%

Kevin Dean -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

2%

Kiara Steelhammer -- Stageworks Theatre

DRACULA

2%

Blake Weir -- Classical Theatre Company

MR PIM PASSES BY

2%

Vicky McCormick -- Theatre Southwest

A TEXAS CAROL PART DEUX

2%

Christy Watkins -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

DRACULA

2%

Melody Montez -- Stage Right of Texas

SEVEN ASSASSINS WALK INTO A BAR

2%

Dain Geist -- Main Street Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Rebecca Bernstein -- Zoom Shakespeare Productions

KIM'S CONVENIENCE

2%

Andrew Ruthven -- Main Street Theatre

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

2%

Derek Charles Livingston -- Stages

THE SHADOW BOX

2%

Ricky Rojas -- Company OnStage

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

2%

Johnny Barton -- Stage Right of Texas

VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

2%

Kevyn Eddy -- Stageworks Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

7%

- Spark Theater

ROCK OF AGES

6%

- Standing Ovation Theatre

NEWSIES

4%

- Class Act Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

- A.D. Players

THE CHOSEN ONES

4%

- Thunderclap Productions

SHREK

4%

- DPAC Texas

FENCES

4%

- Baytown Little Theater

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

4%

- The Sankofa Collective

ANNIE

4%

- Stageworks Theatre

IN THE HEIGHTS

3%

- Theatre Under the Stars

RENT

3%

- Art Factory Houston

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

3%

- The Sankofa Collective

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

3%

- DPAC Texas

INCIDENT AT VICHY

3%

- Theatre Southwest

RAINMAKER

2%

- Pasadena Little Theatre

CAMP LOGAN

2%

- The Ensemble Theatre

THE OUTSIDERS

2%

- Lone Star College Montgomery

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

- Stage Right of Texas

ASSASSINS

2%

- The Garden Theatre

EVERYTHING RISES

2%

- University of Houston

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

- Art Park Players

TUCK EVERLASTING

1%

- The Players Theatre

AMERICAN PSYCHO

1%

- Houston Broadway Theatre

PLAYHOUSE CREATURES

1%

- Lionwoman Productions

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

- Stageworks Theatre

MATILDA

7%

Shea Costa -- DPAC Texas

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

6%

Lauren Philpott -- The Sankofa Collective

ROCK OF AGES

6%

Kaira Jackson -- Standing Ovation Theatre

NEWSIES

6%

Blake Minor -- Class Act Productions

CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER

4%

Bryan Ealey -- The Ensemble Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

David J. Palmer -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

RENT

4%

Ashley Frye -- Art Factory Houston

LEHMAN TRILOGY

4%

Ashley Parra -- Stages

THE DAVINCI CODE

4%

Thom Weaver -- Alley Theatre

RUN //TRACEY.EXE

3%

Aaron Garrett -- Pronoia Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Jonathan Shelledy -- Class Act Productions

THE RAINMAKER

3%

Vanessa Little -- Pasadena Little Theatre

EVERYTHING RISES

3%

Maria Vargas Atencio -- University of Houston

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

3%

Bryan Ealey -- Main Street Theater for Youth

THE CHOSEN ONES

3%

Destiny Raine -- Thunderclap Productions

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Robben Montez -- Stage Right of Texas

SEUSSICAL

2%

Blake Minor -- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Joe Piper -- Art Park Players

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

2%

David J. Palmer -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Joe Piper -- Art Park Players

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Josh Harbour -- Stageworks Theatre

ESTHER

2%

David J. Palmer -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

BUG

2%

John Baker -- Dirt Dogs Theatre Company

AMERICAN PSYCHO

2%

Robert J. Aguilar -- Houston Broadway Theatre

PANTO PINOCCHIO

2%

Destiny Raine -- stages

THE WIZARD OF OZ

9%

Jonathan Craft -- A.D. Players

THE LITTLE MERMAID

8%

Alyssa Porter -- Class Act Productions

ROCK OF AGES

8%

Whitney Wyatt -- Standing Ovation Theatre

ANNIE

6%

Adam W. Delka -- Stageworks

THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE

5%

Chika Kaba Ma'atunde -- The Ensemble Theatre

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

5%

John-Alan Gourdine -- The Sankofa Collective

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Beth Green -- DPAC TEXAS

THE WEDDING SINGER

5%

Adam W. Delka -- Stageworks

FROZEN

3%

Stephen W Jones -- Theatre Under the Stars

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

3%

Betsy Fisher -- Art Park Players

THE CHOSEN ONES

3%

Phillip D. Hall -- Thunderclap Productions

ANASTASIA

3%

Stephanie Northcutt -- Alvin Community College Theatre

ASSASSINS

3%

Brandon Tanner -- The Garden Theatre

HOLIDAY FOLLIES

2%

William Michael Luyties -- Stageworks Theatre

BLOOD BROTHERS

2%

Karen Rees & Reese Burgan -- Lone Star College Montgomery

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Katie Heaton -- Stageworks Theatre

DAS BARBECU

2%

Ben Childress -- Stages

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Ryan Dineen -- Stage Right of Texas

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Michael Barnhart -- The Players Theatre

AMERICAN PSYCHO

2%

Michael Ferrara -- Houston Broadway Theatre

THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL

2%

Phillip Hall -- The Ensemble Theatre

PARADE

2%

Jadon Campos -- Playhouse 1960

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Ryan Dineen -- The Players Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Alex Navarro -- Queensbury

SHREK

1%

Tikisha Santiago -- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH

BRIGHT STAR

7%

- Spark Theater

ROCK OF AGES

6%

- Standing Ovation Theatre

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

6%

- The Sankofa Collective

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

- A. D. Players at the George Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

- National Youth Theater

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

- Class Act Productions

NEWSIES

4%

- Class Act Productions

ANNIE

4%

- Stageworks Theatre

IN THE HEIGHTS

4%

- Theatre Under the Stars

THE CHOSEN ONES

3%

- Thunderclap Productions

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

3%

- DPAC

WAITRESS

3%

- Theatre Under the Stars

ANASTASIA

3%

- Alvin Community College Theatre

SHREK

2%

- DPAC Texas

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

- Queensbury Theatre

AMERICAN PSYCHO

2%

- Houston Broadway Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- DPAC TEXAS

SHREK

2%

- Class Act Productions

ASSASSINS

2%

- The Garden Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- The Players Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

2%

- The Players Theatre

THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE

2%

- The Ensemble Theatre

RENT

2%

- Art Factory Houston

PARADE

2%

- Playhouse 1960

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

- Stage Right of Texas

EVERYTHING RISES

11%

- University of Houston

VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

10%

- Stageworks

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

10%

- A. D. Players at the George Theater

LET. HER. RIP.

9%

- Stages Theatre

CAMP LOGAN

8%

- ENSEMBLE

THE CHOSEN ONES

8%

- Thunderclap Productions

SEVEN ASSASSINS WALK INTO A BAR

7%

- Main Street Theatre

SHELTER IN PLACE

7%

- Pasadena Little Theatre

COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY

6%

- The Ensemble Theatre

DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY

4%

- World Theater

LOVE BOMB

4%

- Catastrophic Theatre

LESSONS LEARNED

3%

- Stages

FROZEN SECTION

3%

- Catastrophic Theatre

RUN //TRACEY.EXE

3%

- Pronoia Theatre

ANOTHER DING DANG TAMARIE SHOW

3%

- Catastrophic Theatre

STATE OF THE UNION

3%

- Morningstar Theatrical Productions

MS LARAJ'S HOUSE OF DYSTOPIAN FUTURES

2%

- Catastrophic Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

5%

Amelia Cevallos -- Standing Ovation Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Keith Barnett -- National Youth Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Fernanda Schoening -- A.D. Players

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

4%

Destiny Webb -- The Sankofa Collective

BRIGHT STAR

4%

Gianna Domuret -- Spark Theater

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Peyton Kargel -- Lonestar College North Harris

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

3%

Jane Costa -- DPAC

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Elissa Cuellar -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL

2%

April Wheat -- The Ensemble Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

Raelynn Nicole Anderson -- Alvin Community College Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Olivia Simpson -- Class Act Productions

BLOOD BROTHERS

2%

Aiden Hamilton -- Lone Star College Montgomery

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Seth Anderson -- Spark Theater

THE CHOSEN ONES

2%

Abraham 'Abe' Garcia -- Thunderclap Productions

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

Jack Wheeler -- Class Act Productions

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Sarah Coffman -- DPAC

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Taylor Fisher -- Stageworks Theatre

HOLIDAY FOLLIES

2%

Katie Cross -- Stageworks

ROCK OF AGES

1%

Brandon Allen -- Standing Ovation Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Travis Bryant -- The Players Theatre

PARADE

1%

Alaric Davis -- Playhouse 1960

ROCK OF AGES

1%

Emilio Cevallos -- Standing Ovation Theatre

PARADE

1%

Tatum Lutz -- Playhouse 1960

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

Brandon Brumfield -- Class Act Productions

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

1%

Monica Davis -- The Sankofa Collective

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN

6%

Jarrod Keeling -- Standing Ovation Theatre

FENCES

6%

Robert Richard -- Baytown Little Theater

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

5%

Alric Davis -- The Sankofa Collective

THE OUSTIDERS

4%

Aiden Hamilton -- Lonestar College Montgomery Theater

AKEELAH AND THE BEE BY CHERYL L. WEST

3%

Bria Washington -- The Ensemble Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

3%

Lainey Watson -- Dpac

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

3%

David Kenner -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Wayne Wilden -- Points North Theatre Company

EVERYTHING RISES

2%

Fabian Cortina -- University of Houston

THE OUTSIDERS

2%

Brayden Ayers -- Lone Star College Montgomery

INCIDENT AT VICHY

2%

James Sheehan -- Theatre Southwest

LET. HER. RIP.

2%

Rachel Omotoso -- Stages

MS LARAJ'S HOUSE OF DYSTOPIAN FUTURES

2%

Abraham Zeus Zapata -- Catastrophic Theatre

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

2%

Butch Caire -- Stageworks Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Cameron Walsh -- Art Park Players

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

2%

Mackenzie Booth -- Lone Star College Montgomery

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

1%

Timothy Eric -- 4th Wall Theatre Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

1%

Ella Green -- DPAC Texas

THE OUTSIDERS

1%

Peyton Waites -- Lone Star College Montgomery

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

1%

Taylor Fisher -- Art Park Players

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

1%

Brandon J. Morgan -- 4th Wall Theatre Company

12 ANGRY MEN

1%

Matt Poole -- Island ETC

THE HEART SELLERS

1%

Alexandra Szeto-Joe -- Stages

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

1%

Daniel Richardson -- DPAC Texas

THE LAST YIDDISH SPEAKER

1%

Deborah Hope -- Mildred's Umbrella

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

5%

- The Sankofa Collective

FENCES

5%

- Baytown Little Theater

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

5%

- DPAC Texas

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

4%

- Stages Repertory Theatre

MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940

4%

- Standing Ovation Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

4%

- Art Park Players

PRIVATE LIVES

4%

- The Players Theatre

THE OUTSIDERS

3%

- Lone Star College Montgomery

AKEELAH AND THE BEE BY CHERYL L. WEST

3%

- The Ensemble Theatre

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

3%

- A. D. Players at the George Theater

12 ANGRY MEN

3%

- DPAC Texas

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

- Playhouse 1960

EVERYTHING RISES

2%

- University of Houston

INCIDENT AT VICHY

2%

- Theatre Southwest

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

2%

- Stage Right of Texas

RAINMAKER

2%

- Pasadena Little Theatre

THE FOREIGNER

2%

- A. D. Players at the George Theater

SHELTER IN PLACE

2%

- Pasadena Little Theatre

MENOPAUSE MADE ME DO IT

2%

- Pasadena Little Theatre

PRIMARY TRUST

2%

- Alley Theatre

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

2%

- 4th Wall Theatre Company

RUN //TRACEY.EXE

2%

- Pronoia Theatre

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

1%

- Stageworks Theatre

PURLIE VICTORIOUS

1%

- Main Street Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE

1%

- Stageworks

LA BOHEME

49%

- Houston Grand Opera

BREAKING THE WAVES

22%

- Houston Grand Opera

IOLANTHE

15%

- G&S Society of Houston

SÉANCE ON A WET AFTERNOON

13%

- Lone Star Lyric

ROCK OF AGES

7%

Chris Lowe -- Standing Ovation Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

6%

Misty Hale & Stephanie Hill -- Spark Theater

DRACULA

6%

Afsaneh Aayani -- Classical Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Torston Louis -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

AKEELAH AND THE BEE

4%

Liz Freese -- Ensemble

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

4%

Afsaneh Aayani -- Stages Repertory Theatre

NEWSIES

3%

Kevin Colbern -- Class Act Productions

INCIDENT AT VICHY

3%

John Patterson -- Theatre Southwest

THE CHOSEN ONES

3%

Joyce Milford -- Thunderclap Productions

MAN OF LA MANCHA

3%

Cassandra Zepeda -- Stageworks Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Kevin Colbern -- Class Act Productions

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

3%

Joe Piper -- Art Park Players

KIM'S CONVENIENCE

3%

Afsaneh Aayani -- Main Street Theatre

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE

3%

Vince Tortorice -- The Live Oak Playhouse

JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

DC Stell -- Alvin Community College Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Michael & Jamie Glass -- The Players Theatre

ANNIE

2%

Josh Harbor -- Stageworks Theatre

AMERICAN PSYCHO

2%

Tim Mackabee -- Houston Broadway Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Afsaneh Aayani -- Queensbury Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

Cassandra Kelley -- Stageworks Theatre

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

John Barton -- Stage Right of Texas

CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER

2%

Philip Graschel -- The Ensemble Theatre

LET. HER. RIP.

2%

Liz Freese -- STAGES

SEUSSICAL

2%

Clifton Moore & Fred Mulacek -- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH

THE SHADOW BOX

2%

Andrew Trott -- Company OnStage

COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY

8%

Adrian Washington -- The Ensemble Theatre

NEWSIES

7%

Addison Smith -- Class Act Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Andrew Harper -- A.D. Players

ROCK OF AGES

5%

Kaira Jackson & Vanessa Pearson -- Standing Ovation Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Aly Alexander -- Class Act Productions

NIGHTWATCH

4%

Christopher Lowe -- Standing Ovation Theatre

AMERICAN PSYCHO

4%

Andrew Harper -- Houston Broadway Theatre

EVERYTHING RISES

4%

Joan Staunton -- University of Houston

SHREK

3%

Aly Alexander -- Class Act Productions

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

3%

Yezminne Zepeda -- Stages

ANNIE

3%

David Dean -- Stageworks

THE CHOSEN ONES

3%

Shawn W St. John -- Thunderclap Productions

DAVINCI CODE

3%

John Gromada -- Alley Theatre

LET. HER. RIP.

3%

Robert Leslie Meek -- STAGES

SHREK

3%

Yaseen Misfer -- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH

ESTHER

2%

Alauna Rubin -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY

2%

Beaird Music Group -- World Theater

MAN OF LA MANCHA

2%

David Dean -- Stageworks Theatre

SHELTER IN PLACE

2%

Sam Baker & Vanessa Pearson -- Pasadena Little Theatre

RAINMAKER

2%

Vanessa Pearson -- Pasadena Little Theatre

DRACULA

2%

Jon Harvey -- Classical Theatre Company

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

2%

Michael Mullins -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

THE FATHER

2%

Scott McWhirter -- Theatre Southwest

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

David Dean -- Stageworks

NEWSIES

2%

Meredith Alexander -- Class Act Productions

BRIGHT STAR

8%

Garrett Simonton -- Spark Theater

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

Hudson Vandervoort -- Class Act Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Kristi Vaughn -- National Youth Theater

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

4%

Alessandro Baldan -- The Sankofa Collective

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Adam Karl -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

ROCK OF AGES

4%

Elle Anders -- Standing Ovation Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Lainey Watson -- DPAC

ANNIE

3%

Katie Cross -- Stageworks

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Spencer Plachy -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

ROCK OF AGES

3%

Matt Poole -- Standing Ovation Theater

RENT

2%

Adora Teboh -- Art Factory Houston

THE CHOSEN ONES

2%

Santiago Pena -- Thunderclap Productions

THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL

2%

Alex Kennedy -- The Ensemble Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Patrick Fretwell -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Claire Carter -- Spark Theater

NEWSIES

2%

Avery Desel -- Class Act Productions

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

2%

Daniel Richardson -- DPAC

ROCK OF AGES

2%

TJ Webb -- Standing Ovation Theatre

PANTO PINOCCHIO

2%

Jalen Tinsley -- Stages

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

Grace Schexnayder -- Class Act Productions

ASSASSINS

2%

Dalton Hutto -- The Garden Theatre

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

1%

Gabriel Mullen -- The Sankofa Collective

AMERICAN PSYCHO

1%

Tyce Green -- Houston Broadway Theatre

WAITRESS

1%

Kennedy Kanagawa -- TUTS

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Emily Anders -- The Players Theatre

FENCES

6%

Tipville USA -- Baytown Little Theater

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

6%

Caleb Gaddis -- The Sankofa Collective

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

6%

Reyna Janelle -- The Sankofa Collective

NIGHTWATCH

4%

Kim Wolf -- Standing Ovation Theatre

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

4%

Aaron Gonzalez -- Art Park Players

COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY

4%

Alex Morris -- The Ensemble Theatre

HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER

4%

Luisa Menzen -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

3%

Cindy Wang -- The Sankofa Collective

THE 39 STEPS

3%

Wesley Whitson -- Main Street Theatre

THE FOREIGNER

2%

Gabriel Mullen -- A.D. Players

THE OUTSIDERS

2%

Mackenzie Booth -- Lone Star College Montgomery

THE OUTSIDERS

2%

Carlos Avila -- Lone Star College Montgomery

A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART DEUX

2%

Dain Geist -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

2%

Travis Wayne Hamilton -- Art Park Players

RUN //TRACEY.EXE

2%

Dano Colon -- Pronoia Theatre

THANKSGIVING PLAY

2%

Brayden Ayers -- Lonestar College Montgomery Theater

DOUBT

2%

Ambi Anuh-Ndumu -- The Garden Theatre

SHELTER IN PLACE

2%

Cristian Santino Romo -- Pasadena Little Theatre

EVERYTHING RISES

1%

Cameron Williams -- University of Houston

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

1%

Casey Radle -- Art Park Players

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

1%

Austin Atherton -- Stage Right of Texas

A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART DEUX

1%

Kevin Crouch -- A. D. Players at the George Theater

TWELFTH NIGHT

1%

Grace Ojionuka -- Zoom Shakespeare Productions

FENCES

1%

Bryce Ivan -- Baytown Little Theater

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

1%

Sean K. Thompson -- Stage Right of Texas

THE LITTLE MERMAID

9%

- Class Act Productions

BEAUTY & THE BEAST

8%

- DPAC Texas

ANNIE

8%

- Stageworks Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

- National Youth Theater

DON'T WORRY WILLY BY ELIZABETH UNAEZE

6%

- The Ensemble Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

6%

- Main Street Theater for Youth

MOANA

6%

- DPAC TEXAS

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

- playhouse 1960

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL

5%

- Main Street Theater for Youth

SHREK

4%

- Class Act Productions

THE (ALMOST) TOTALLY TRUE STORY OF HANSEL AND GRETEL

4%

- Alvin Community College Theatre

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY!

4%

- Main Street Theater for Youth

PANTO PINOCCHIO

4%

- stages

SHREK

4%

- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH

TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY

3%

- Company OnStage

THE BRAINSTORMERS & THEIR COSMIC MISSION

3%

- Alley Theatre

NEWSIES

3%

- Class Act Productions

MARY POPPINS

3%

- DPAC Texas

DARE TO DREAM

2%

- Stageworks Theatre

SLEEPING BEAUTY THE MUSICAL

2%

- Main Street Theater for Youth

FRANKIE BUILDS ANDROIDS

2%

- League City Theatre

JUNGLE BOOK KIDS

1%

- Class Act Productions

HAIRY TALE ROCK

1%

- Bravo Theatre Company

8%

Spark Theater

6%

Standing Ovation Theatre

6%

Class Act Productions

5%

DPAc Texas

5%

Stageworks Theatre

4%

A. D. Players at the George Theater

4%

Sankofa Collective

4%

National Youth Theater

3%

Stages

3%

The Ensemble Theatre

3%

Alley Theatre

3%

Theatre Southwest

3%

Art Park Players

3%

ENSEMBLE THEATRE

3%

Theatre Under the Stars

3%

The Alley

2%

Rec Room

2%

Alvin Community College Theatre

2%

The Players Theatre

2%

Lone Star College Montgomery

2%

Pasadena Little Theatre

2%

Thunderclap Productions

2%

The Sankofa Collective

1%

MATCH Houston

1%

Main Street Theatre

