Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; BRIGHT STAR Leads Best Musical!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Houston Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
April Wheat
- THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR
- Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre
11%
Trey Morgan Lewis
- THE RHYTHM OF LIFE: A CABARET IN COLOR
- Fade To Black Festival/The Garden Theatre
9%
Angela Pinina
- SING OUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
8%
Katie Cross
- HOLLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
8%
Taylor Fischer
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
8%
Jack Wheeler
- AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET
- Class Act Productions
5%
Natalie Monreal
- AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET
- Class Act Productions
5%
Brandon Brumfield
- AN ENCHANTED EVENING: A CLASS ACT CABARET
- Class Act Productions
5%
SingOUT Cabaret
- PRIDE NIGHT
- Main Street Theatre
5%
Trey Morgan Lewis
- SINGOUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
5%
Cameron Collier
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
4%
Chaney Moore
- SINGOUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
4%
Brock Hatton
- SINGOUT CABARET
- Main Street Theater
4%
Denise Fennel-Pasqualone
- LESSONS LEARNED
- Stages Repertory Theatre
4%
Sho Baraka
- CONCERT
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Jaron Myers
- STANDUP COMEDIAN
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Marcus D. Wiley
- STANDUP COMEDIAN
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
Tre Morgan Lewis
- STATE OF THE UNION
- Morningstar Theatrical Productions
2%
Dana Clark Green
- STATE OF THE UNION
- Morningstar Theatrical Productions
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Abigail Baker
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
8%
Keith Herrmann
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%
Brandon McCormick
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Kyle Craig-Bogard
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
5%
Angela Pajestka
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
5%
Adam W Delka
- HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks Theatre
4%
Stacy Hawking
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
4%
William Carlos Angulo
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
4%
Heidi Kloes
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
4%
Aisha Ussery
- THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
4%
Aisha Ussery
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
4%
Tabitha Simper
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
4%
Shea Costa
- MATILDA
- DPAC Texas
3%
Kalin Black
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
3%
Blake Kelley
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks
3%
Monica Josette
- THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Keith Herrmann
- SISTER ACT
- Art Park Players
2%
Colton Berry
- HAIRSPRAY
- Art Factory Houston
2%
Lisa Shriver
- WAITRESS
- TUTS
2%
Courtney Chilton
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Jeanmarie Eck
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Chad Fontenot
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Main Street Theater for Youth
2%
Hope Easterbrook
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
Kevin Crouch
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Hallie Teague Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Heika DeHart
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
8%
Esther Marin
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
6%
Blake Gutowski
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
5%
Leah Smith
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
5%
Kim Lee
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
Joy Monroe
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
Colleen Grady
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
3%
Krystal Uchem
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Zoe Bullard
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
3%
Gail Eck
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHINICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Art Park Players
3%
Blake Gutkowski
- MR PIM PASSES BY
- Theatre Southwest
3%
Cassandra Zepeda
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
3%
Deborah Anderson
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Kat Sommers
- ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
3%
DANA PIKE
- ANNIE
- STAGEWORKS
3%
Jessica Morgan
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks Theatre
3%
Clair Humme;
- DAS BARBECU
- Stages
2%
Ryan Richard
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Gail Eck
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Leah Smith
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
2%
Colton Berry
- RENT
- Art Factory Houston
2%
Gisell Rubio
- THE HEARTSELLERS
- STAGES
2%
Hallie Teague Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Eric Franzen
- ESTHER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Danny Siebert
- SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%Best Dance Production THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- The Players Theatre
15%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
15%HAIRSPRAY
- Art Factory Houston
12%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
11%NUTCRACKER
- DPAC Texas
9%DPAC’S ORIGINAL NUTCRACKER
- DPAC
9%PANTO PINOCCHIO
- Stages Theatre
8%DAS BARBECU
- Stages
8%HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
7%HONKY TONK LAUNDRY
- STAGES
4%Best Direction Of A Musical
Eric Domuret
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
7%
Alric Davis
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
6%
Carla Prescott
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
5%
Aisha Ussery
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
4%
Sarah Norris
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
4%
Aisha Ussery
- THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
4%
Natalie Monreal
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
4%
Adam W. Delka
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks
4%
Stacy Hawking
- ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
3%
Shea Costa
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
3%
Alric Davis
- SISTER ACT
- Art Park Players
3%
William Carlos Angulo
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%
Alric Davis
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
3%
Adam W. Delka
- HOLLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
3%
Randy Packer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%
Chase Waites
- BLOOD BROTHERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Christopher Tennison
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- ACC Theatre
2%
Jonathan Hoff
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC
2%
Logan Vaden
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Keith Brumfield
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
2%
Cassandra Zepeda
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Shea Costa
- INTO THE WOODS
- DPAC
2%
Ashlie Driver
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- The Players Theatre
2%
Hallie Teague Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Cash Carpenter
- SWEENEY TODD
- Lonestar College North Harris
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Jonathan Hoff
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC TEXAS
6%
Allie Woods Jr.
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
5%
Christopher Lowe
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
5%
Aaron Brown
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
5%
Cardero Berryman
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
Andrew Roblyer
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
4%
John Patterson
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
4%
Chase Waites
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
4%
Stephanie Patrisso
- NIGHTWATCH
- Standing Ovation Theatre
3%
David Eck
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
3%
Cash Shipman
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Playhouse 1960
3%
Eileen J. Morris
- COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Kevin Dean
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
Kiara Steelhammer
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Blake Weir
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
2%
Vicky McCormick
- MR PIM PASSES BY
- Theatre Southwest
2%
Christy Watkins
- A TEXAS CAROL PART DEUX
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Melody Montez
- DRACULA
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Dain Geist
- SEVEN ASSASSINS WALK INTO A BAR
- Main Street Theatre
2%
Rebecca Bernstein
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Zoom Shakespeare Productions
2%
Andrew Ruthven
- KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Main Street Theatre
2%
Derek Charles Livingston
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages
2%
Ricky Rojas
- THE SHADOW BOX
- Company OnStage
2%
Johnny Barton
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Kevyn Eddy
- VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
- Stageworks Theatre
2%Best Ensemble BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
7%ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
4%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
4%THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
4%SHREK
- DPAC Texas
4%FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
4%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
4%ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
4%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%RENT
- Art Factory Houston
3%THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
3%BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- DPAC Texas
3%INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
3%RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%CAMP LOGAN
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
2%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%TUCK EVERLASTING
- The Players Theatre
1%AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
1%PLAYHOUSE CREATURES
- Lionwoman Productions
1%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shea Costa
- MATILDA
- DPAC Texas
7%
Lauren Philpott
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
6%
Kaira Jackson
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%
Blake Minor
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
6%
Bryan Ealey
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
4%
David J. Palmer
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Ashley Frye
- RENT
- Art Factory Houston
4%
Ashley Parra
- LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages
4%
Thom Weaver
- THE DAVINCI CODE
- Alley Theatre
4%
Aaron Garrett
- RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
3%
Jonathan Shelledy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
3%
Vanessa Little
- THE RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
3%
Maria Vargas Atencio
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
3%
Bryan Ealey
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Main Street Theater for Youth
3%
Destiny Raine
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Robben Montez
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Blake Minor
- SEUSSICAL
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
2%
Joe Piper
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Art Park Players
2%
David J. Palmer
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Joe Piper
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Josh Harbour
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
David J. Palmer
- ESTHER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
John Baker
- BUG
- Dirt Dogs Theatre Company
2%
Robert J. Aguilar
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
Destiny Raine
- PANTO PINOCCHIO
- stages
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jonathan Craft
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
9%
Alyssa Porter
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
8%
Whitney Wyatt
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
8%
Adam W. Delka
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
6%
Chika Kaba Ma'atunde
- THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
5%
John-Alan Gourdine
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Beth Green
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
5%
Adam W. Delka
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks
5%
Stephen W Jones
- FROZEN
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%
Betsy Fisher
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
3%
Phillip D. Hall
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Stephanie Northcutt
- ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
3%
Brandon Tanner
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
3%
William Michael Luyties
- HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Karen Rees & Reese Burgan
- BLOOD BROTHERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Katie Heaton
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Ben Childress
- DAS BARBECU
- Stages
2%
Ryan Dineen
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Michael Barnhart
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%
Michael Ferrara
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
Phillip Hall
- THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Jadon Campos
- PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
2%
Ryan Dineen
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%
Alex Navarro
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Queensbury
2%
Tikisha Santiago
- SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
1%Best Musical BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
7%ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
5%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
4%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
4%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
4%ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
4%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Theatre Under the Stars
4%THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
3%WAITRESS
- Theatre Under the Stars
3%ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
3%SHREK
- DPAC Texas
2%THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Queensbury Theatre
2%AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- DPAC TEXAS
2%SHREK
- Class Act Productions
2%ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
2%TUCK EVERLASTING
- The Players Theatre
2%THE TWELVE WAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY CHIKA KABA MA'ATUNDE
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%RENT
- Art Factory Houston
2%PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
2%A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%Best New Play Or Musical EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
11%VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
- Stageworks
10%HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
10%LET. HER. RIP.
- Stages Theatre
9%CAMP LOGAN
- ENSEMBLE
8%THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
8%SEVEN ASSASSINS WALK INTO A BAR
- Main Street Theatre
7%SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
7%COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
6%DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY
- World Theater
4%LOVE BOMB
- Catastrophic Theatre
4%LESSONS LEARNED
- Stages
3%FROZEN SECTION
- Catastrophic Theatre
3%RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
3%ANOTHER DING DANG TAMARIE SHOW
- Catastrophic Theatre
3%STATE OF THE UNION
- Morningstar Theatrical Productions
3%MS LARAJ'S HOUSE OF DYSTOPIAN FUTURES
- Catastrophic Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Amelia Cevallos
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
5%
Keith Barnett
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
4%
Fernanda Schoening
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
4%
Destiny Webb
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
Gianna Domuret
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
4%
Peyton Kargel
- SWEENEY TODD
- Lonestar College North Harris
3%
Jane Costa
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
3%
Elissa Cuellar
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
April Wheat
- THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Raelynn Nicole Anderson
- ANASTASIA
- Alvin Community College Theatre
2%
Olivia Simpson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
2%
Aiden Hamilton
- BLOOD BROTHERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Seth Anderson
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
2%
Abraham 'Abe' Garcia
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
2%
Jack Wheeler
- YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Class Act Productions
2%
Sarah Coffman
- INTO THE WOODS
- DPAC
2%
Taylor Fisher
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Katie Cross
- HOLIDAY FOLLIES
- Stageworks
2%
Brandon Allen
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
1%
Travis Bryant
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
1%
Alaric Davis
- PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
1%
Emilio Cevallos
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
1%
Tatum Lutz
- PARADE
- Playhouse 1960
1%
Brandon Brumfield
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
1%
Monica Davis
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
1%Best Performer In A Play
Jarrod Keeling
- STRANGERS ON A TRAIN
- Standing Ovation Theatre
6%
Robert Richard
- FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
6%
Alric Davis
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
5%
Aiden Hamilton
- THE OUSTIDERS
- Lonestar College Montgomery Theater
4%
Bria Washington
- AKEELAH AND THE BEE BY CHERYL L. WEST
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Lainey Watson
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Dpac
3%
David Kenner
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
Wayne Wilden
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Points North Theatre Company
2%
Fabian Cortina
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
2%
Brayden Ayers
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
James Sheehan
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
2%
Rachel Omotoso
- LET. HER. RIP.
- Stages
2%
Abraham Zeus Zapata
- MS LARAJ'S HOUSE OF DYSTOPIAN FUTURES
- Catastrophic Theatre
2%
Butch Caire
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Cameron Walsh
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Mackenzie Booth
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Timothy Eric
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
1%
Ella Green
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC Texas
1%
Peyton Waites
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
1%
Taylor Fisher
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
1%
Brandon J. Morgan
- TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
1%
Matt Poole
- 12 ANGRY MEN
- Island ETC
1%
Alexandra Szeto-Joe
- THE HEART SELLERS
- Stages
1%
Daniel Richardson
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC Texas
1%
Deborah Hope
- THE LAST YIDDISH SPEAKER
- Mildred's Umbrella
1%Best Play THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
5%FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
5%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- DPAC Texas
5%THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages Repertory Theatre
4%MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
4%PRIVATE LIVES
- The Players Theatre
4%THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
3%AKEELAH AND THE BEE BY CHERYL L. WEST
- The Ensemble Theatre
3%HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%12 ANGRY MEN
- DPAC Texas
3%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Playhouse 1960
3%EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
2%INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
2%SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
2%RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%THE FOREIGNER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%MENOPAUSE MADE ME DO IT
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%PRIMARY TRUST
- Alley Theatre
2%TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
- 4th Wall Theatre Company
2%RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
2%BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Stageworks Theatre
1%PURLIE VICTORIOUS
- Main Street Theatre
1%THE ODD COUPLE
- Stageworks
1%Best Production of an Opera LA BOHEME
- Houston Grand Opera
49%BREAKING THE WAVES
- Houston Grand Opera
22%IOLANTHE
- G&S Society of Houston
15%SÉANCE ON A WET AFTERNOON
- Lone Star Lyric
13%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Lowe
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
7%
Misty Hale & Stephanie Hill
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
6%
Afsaneh Aayani
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
6%
Torston Louis
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
5%
Liz Freese
- AKEELAH AND THE BEE
- Ensemble
4%
Afsaneh Aayani
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages Repertory Theatre
4%
Kevin Colbern
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
3%
John Patterson
- INCIDENT AT VICHY
- Theatre Southwest
3%
Joyce Milford
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
Cassandra Zepeda
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
3%
Kevin Colbern
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
3%
Joe Piper
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
3%
Afsaneh Aayani
- KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Main Street Theatre
3%
Vince Tortorice
- THE MERCHANT OF VENICE
- The Live Oak Playhouse
3%
DC Stell
- JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Alvin Community College Theatre
2%
Michael & Jamie Glass
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Players Theatre
2%
Josh Harbor
- ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Tim Mackabee
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
2%
Afsaneh Aayani
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Queensbury Theatre
2%
Cassandra Kelley
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
John Barton
- A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Stage Right of Texas
2%
Philip Graschel
- CAMP LOGAN BY CELESTE BEDFORD WALKER
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Liz Freese
- LET. HER. RIP.
- STAGES
2%
Clifton Moore & Fred Mulacek
- SEUSSICAL
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
2%
Andrew Trott
- THE SHADOW BOX
- Company OnStage
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adrian Washington
- COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
8%
Addison Smith
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
7%
Andrew Harper
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A.D. Players
5%
Kaira Jackson & Vanessa Pearson
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
5%
Aly Alexander
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Class Act Productions
4%
Christopher Lowe
- NIGHTWATCH
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
Andrew Harper
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
4%
Joan Staunton
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
4%
Aly Alexander
- SHREK
- Class Act Productions
3%
Yezminne Zepeda
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Stages
3%
David Dean
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
3%
Shawn W St. John
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
3%
John Gromada
- DAVINCI CODE
- Alley Theatre
3%
Robert Leslie Meek
- LET. HER. RIP.
- STAGES
3%
Yaseen Misfer
- SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
3%
Alauna Rubin
- ESTHER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Beaird Music Group
- DREAM CATCHER: THE RAY SCOTT STORY
- World Theater
2%
David Dean
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Stageworks Theatre
2%
Sam Baker & Vanessa Pearson
- SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Vanessa Pearson
- RAINMAKER
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Jon Harvey
- DRACULA
- Classical Theatre Company
2%
Michael Mullins
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Scott McWhirter
- THE FATHER
- Theatre Southwest
2%
David Dean
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Stageworks
2%
Meredith Alexander
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Garrett Simonton
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
8%
Hudson Vandervoort
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
5%
Kristi Vaughn
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
4%
Alessandro Baldan
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
4%
Adam Karl
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Elle Anders
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
Lainey Watson
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- DPAC
4%
Katie Cross
- ANNIE
- Stageworks
3%
Spencer Plachy
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
3%
Matt Poole
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theater
3%
Adora Teboh
- RENT
- Art Factory Houston
2%
Santiago Pena
- THE CHOSEN ONES
- Thunderclap Productions
2%
Alex Kennedy
- THE TAP DANCE KID BY CHARLES BLACKWELL
- The Ensemble Theatre
2%
Patrick Fretwell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Claire Carter
- BRIGHT STAR
- Spark Theater
2%
Avery Desel
- NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
2%
Daniel Richardson
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- DPAC
2%
TJ Webb
- ROCK OF AGES
- Standing Ovation Theatre
2%
Jalen Tinsley
- PANTO PINOCCHIO
- Stages
2%
Grace Schexnayder
- YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Class Act Productions
2%
Dalton Hutto
- ASSASSINS
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Gabriel Mullen
- THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- The Sankofa Collective
1%
Tyce Green
- AMERICAN PSYCHO
- Houston Broadway Theatre
1%
Kennedy Kanagawa
- WAITRESS
- TUTS
1%
Emily Anders
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Players Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tipville USA
- FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
6%
Caleb Gaddis
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
6%
Reyna Janelle
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
6%
Kim Wolf
- NIGHTWATCH
- Standing Ovation Theatre
4%
Aaron Gonzalez
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
4%
Alex Morris
- COCONUT CAKE BY MELDA BEATY
- The Ensemble Theatre
4%
Luisa Menzen
- HOW TO DIE: THE LIFE OF DIETRICH BONHOEFFER
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Cindy Wang
- THE THREE MUSKETEERS
- The Sankofa Collective
3%
Wesley Whitson
- THE 39 STEPS
- Main Street Theatre
3%
Gabriel Mullen
- THE FOREIGNER
- A.D. Players
2%
Mackenzie Booth
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Carlos Avila
- THE OUTSIDERS
- Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Dain Geist
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART DEUX
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
2%
Travis Wayne Hamilton
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
2%
Dano Colon
- RUN //TRACEY.EXE
- Pronoia Theatre
2%
Brayden Ayers
- THANKSGIVING PLAY
- Lonestar College Montgomery Theater
2%
Ambi Anuh-Ndumu
- DOUBT
- The Garden Theatre
2%
Cristian Santino Romo
- SHELTER IN PLACE
- Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Cameron Williams
- EVERYTHING RISES
- University of Houston
1%
Casey Radle
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Art Park Players
1%
Austin Atherton
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
1%
Kevin Crouch
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL PART DEUX
- A. D. Players at the George Theater
1%
Grace Ojionuka
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Zoom Shakespeare Productions
1%
Bryce Ivan
- FENCES
- Baytown Little Theater
1%
Sean K. Thompson
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Stage Right of Texas
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Class Act Productions
9%BEAUTY & THE BEAST
- DPAC Texas
8%ANNIE
- Stageworks Theatre
8%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- National Youth Theater
7%DON'T WORRY WILLY BY ELIZABETH UNAEZE
- The Ensemble Theatre
6%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Main Street Theater for Youth
6%MOANA
- DPAC TEXAS
6%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- playhouse 1960
5%DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Main Street Theater for Youth
5%SHREK
- Class Act Productions
4%THE (ALMOST) TOTALLY TRUE STORY OF HANSEL AND GRETEL
- Alvin Community College Theatre
4%ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY!
- Main Street Theater for Youth
4%PANTO PINOCCHIO
- stages
4%SHREK
- Moore Vision Entertainment - MATCH
4%TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY
- Company OnStage
3%THE BRAINSTORMERS & THEIR COSMIC MISSION
- Alley Theatre
3%NEWSIES
- Class Act Productions
3%MARY POPPINS
- DPAC Texas
3%DARE TO DREAM
- Stageworks Theatre
2%SLEEPING BEAUTY THE MUSICAL
- Main Street Theater for Youth
2%FRANKIE BUILDS ANDROIDS
- League City Theatre
2%JUNGLE BOOK KIDS
- Class Act Productions
1%HAIRY TALE ROCK
- Bravo Theatre Company
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Spark Theater
8%
Standing Ovation Theatre
6%
Class Act Productions
6%
DPAc Texas
5%
Stageworks Theatre
5%
A. D. Players at the George Theater
4%
Sankofa Collective
4%
National Youth Theater
4%
Stages
3%
The Ensemble Theatre
3%
Alley Theatre
3%
Theatre Southwest
3%
Art Park Players
3%
ENSEMBLE THEATRE
3%
Theatre Under the Stars
3%
The Alley
3%
Rec Room
2%
Alvin Community College Theatre
2%
The Players Theatre
2%
Lone Star College Montgomery
2%
Pasadena Little Theatre
2%
Thunderclap Productions
2%
The Sankofa Collective
2%
MATCH Houston
1%
Main Street Theatre
1%