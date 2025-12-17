National Center For Choreography–Akron Hosts Making Moves Panel Event In Houston

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Center for Choreography–Akron (NCCAkron) will present Making Moves: Houston, a free public panel discussion focused on creative administration and arts ecosystem building.

The event will take place at Brazos Bookstore in Houston and will feature arts leaders from Houston and across the United States sharing case studies and perspectives on adaptive thinking and creative approaches to administrative practice.

Panelists for Making Moves: Houston include Stacey Allen, Christy Bolingbroke, Harrison Guy, and Marlana Doyle. The conversation will explore how artists and arts workers apply creative practices to organizational leadership, sustainability, and systems thinking within the contemporary arts landscape.

Houston native and NCCAkron Founding Executive and Artistic Director Christy Bolingbroke said the event reflects the evolving dialogue sparked by the 2024 publication ARTISTS ON CREATIVE ADMINISTRATION. She noted that returning the conversation to Houston holds personal significance given her early training and career development in the city.

In addition to the panel, Bolingbroke will facilitate a post-show conversation following Ballet Hispánico’s performance at Performing Arts Houston later in the week.

NCCAkron is one of two national centers for choreography in the United States and is currently marking its 10th anniversary as a research and development hub for dance. Making Moves: Houston is part of a national series, with additional events planned in cities including Boston, Miami, and Memphis.

The panel is inspired by ARTISTS ON CREATIVE ADMINISTRATION: A WORKBOOK FROM THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR CHOREOGRAPHY, published in 2024 by The University of Akron Press and edited by Tonya Lockyer. The book features essays and interviews with artists and advocates from the dance and performing arts fields and will be available for purchase at the event.

Ticket Information

Making Moves: Houston will take place at Brazos Bookstore, located at 2421 Bissonnet Street in Houston. The event is free to attend with RSVP.

Houston Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. ROCK OF AGES (Standing Ovation Theatre) 7.1% of votes 2. BRIGHT STAR (Spark Theater) 7% of votes 3. THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA (The Sankofa Collective) 5.5% of votes Vote Now!