Aloha Theatre Announces Auditions For Two Upcoming Shows

Auditions will be held via video.

Aloha Theatre announces video auditions for two plays in its Voices from the Ring of Fire series, Eddie Would Go and Queen of Makaha Rell Sunn. Audition videos are due at 9:00 am on Tuesday, August 18. Callbacks will be held via Zoom on Thursday, August 20. The Calendar and Video Submission Tips are available for review, as are Monologue Selections for Queen of Makaha Rell Sunn and Monologue Selections for Eddie Would Go. Don't miss the quick video Tips to Submit Your Best Audition Video, prepared by the Directors!

Aloha Theatre welcomes participants of all races and ethnicities, body types, and abilities to audition. Due to the nature of the material, the directors will prioritize casting Native Hawaiians and people of color. Acting experience is not required, newcomers are encouraged to audition. Ability to speak pidgin/Hawaii Creole is beneficial, but is not mandatory. Auditioners must be age 15 or older.

Voices from the Ring of Fire is a series dedicated to elevating voices from the Pacific Rim, and features plays that address issues of interest to Pacific communities, written by authors from the region. The series opens each season at the Aloha Theatre, in recognition of its home in the islands and its role in expanding performance of works from its home region. Due to the nature of the material addressed in Voices plays, the theatre will have a Hawaiian Cultural Specialist to provide context and guidance to actors, crew, staff and theatre leadership.

It is expected that there will be no live performances of Eddie Would Go or Queen of Makaha Rell Sunn at the Aloha Theatre due to restrictions on gatherings due to COVID19. We expect to film the plays to share with the community virtually. We are also exploring the possibility of performing one weekend of drive-in theatre, to be determined.

Learn more at https://apachawaii.org/auditions/.

