Anthony Pfluke Celebrates New Album KU‘U LEI LOKELANI with Release Event

Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present Hawaiian musician Anthony Pfluke in concert on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. in the McCoy Studio Theater. The performance marks the CD release celebration for Pfluke’s latest album, Kuʻu Lei Lokelani. Tickets are on sale now through MauiArts.org.

A Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award finalist and the 2022 Kani ka Pila Grille Talent Search winner, Pfluke has performed throughout the Hawaiian Islands, along the West Coast, and internationally in Japan and Taiwan. His career has included collaborations and shared stages with artists such as Henry Kapono, Mick Fleetwood, Jake Shimabukuro, and Amy Hānaialiʻi.

Kuʻu Lei Lokelani is a musical tribute to Maui’s natural beauty and cultural spirit. The January 31 concert will feature special guest Kālaʻe Camarillo, a multi–Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner. Pfluke will be joined onstage by Tarvin Makia on bass, Ethan Villanueva on guitar, and Makana Argel on percussion, performing original music that reflects both the history and future of Maui Nui a Kama.

In alignment with MACC’s continued commitment to supporting wildfire relief efforts, concertgoers are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations for the Maui Food Bank. Patrons who donate will be entered into a drawing to win a signed show poster, a copy of Kuʻu Lei Lokelani, and a meet-and-greet with the artist.

Tickets are priced at $37, $47, and $57, with all taxes and fees included. MACC members receive a 10 percent discount, and children under 12 are eligible for a 50 percent discount. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for in-person sales but is available for general inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.